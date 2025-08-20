Antonio Brown sends 3-word message as Sophie Cunningham’s NSFW video in public place goes viral with 17.8M views

On Wednesday, Antonio Brown shared a three-word reaction to the WNBA star Sophie Cunningham's NSFW clip in a mall. Cunningham is known for her outspoken and bold personality on and off the court. She has drawn headlines before for her trash talk and unapologetic confidence.The Indiana Fever guard could be seen twerking in a dark gray oversized tee and white shorts with a friend. The said viral video has gained over 17.8 million views on X.&quot;Sophie Cunningham I was not familiar with your game 😳,&quot; the user wrote in caption.Brown reposted the clip with a cryptic comment.&quot;What game ni**a,&quot; Brown wrote.When sex toys were thrown onto the court during Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries and Chicago Sky vs. Valkyries matchups, Brown posted a photoshopped image of Caitlin Clark.He edited the t-shirt print of Clark's warm-up snap from the &quot;Pay us what you owe us&quot; movement. Brown mocked the Fever star with an edited outfit that read:&quot;Pay us in green floppy d**dos.&quot;Brown's comments about the WNBA stars have received criticism. Despite everything, he doesn't seem to put a halt to his unfiltered posts.Sophie Cunningham takes a playful dig at Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele BündchenThe New England Patriots honored legendary quarterback Tom Brady by installing his statue outside Gillette Stadium earlier this month. During an episode of her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast last week, Sophie Cunningham and co-host West Wilson shared their opinions on the statue.&quot;Do we think, like Gazelle wishes, that she could have been there?&quot; Cunningham asked.Wilson was quick to correct the WNBA star for mispronouncing Brady's wife's name.&quot;Do you mean Gisele? &quot; Wilson asked.Sophie Cunningham got a bit confused and questioned Wilson about what she actually said. She added:&quot;I just know she's really pretty. What is it? Gazelle? What did I say? &quot;&quot;Oh, you said Gazelle. Like the deer, you psycho,&quot; the co-host added.&quot;I might call her that. So it's Gisele, jizzy. You think that's what he called her? Hey, jizzy,&quot; Cunningham replied.Sophie Cunningham's 2025 WNBA season has come to an end after an MCL tear in her right leg. She sent an emotional message to her teammates and fans via her podcast.&quot;I’m just thankful to be where I’m at and be with the organization and the girls I’m with because they have brought life and my love of basketball back,&quot; she said.In her first season with the Fever, she played 30 games and averaged 8.6 points per game while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc.