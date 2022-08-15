"I'm still open!" - Antonio Brown teases Buccaneers return with a message for Tom Brady

Antonio Brown is no stranger to controversy. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has had his talents time and again foreshadowed by his antics both on and off-the-field.

Be it beefing with his starting quarterback, or walking out on his team altogether, his temperament is perhaps the reason he is still currently without an NFL team. But the four-time All Pro doesn't seem to have given up hope on his NFL career altogether yet.

Recently speaking to TMZ Sports, the former wideout declared that he misses connecting with Buccaneers star Tom Brady on the gridiron:

"Tell him I miss the passes. "I'm still open!"

Brown has maintained that he and Brady share a cordial relationship despite his infamous walkout at the Metlife Stadium during his side's clash against the New York Jets.

Antonio Brown names Dallas Cowboys as NFL franchise he would consider playing for

The Dallas Cowboys' struggles were laid bare for all to see when they crashed and burned out of the NFL playoffs last season against the San Francisco 49ers. The franchise's woes only compounded with the loss of star wideout Amari Cooper in the ensuing offseason.

Now in desperate need of more firepower, the Super Bowl LII champion offered his services to the team. When asked about his desire to return to the NFL this year, Brown named an owner he was interested in playing for:

"Tell Jerry Jones to call me!"

The Cowboys have a depleted wide receiver room thanks to Cooper's trade and Michael Gallup's ACL injury. This leaves the Cowboys in quite a fix. Signing AB offers the Cowboys a veteran wideout who has shown in the past that he can deliver when it matters most.

But of course, signing the wideout comes with its baggage. Some that have made multiple teams steer clear of him despite his talents. Would Jones and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy be willing to take on that risk? The offer is on the table for America's Team.

