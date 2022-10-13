Tom Brady's friends 'upset' with NFL QB for not compromising with Gisele Bundchen: Report

If multiple reports are to be believed, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are headed toward an inevitable divorce. The NFL power couple has been facing marital problems for some time, possibly the result of Brady's unretiring.

Bundchen, who took a step back from her career, reportedly hoped for a better balance in their marriage. Eventually, the supermodel hired divorce lawyers first, ready to move on from her relationship.

According to US Weekly, even Brady's friends are unhappy with the way he is handling the situation.

A source said:

“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement. They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.”

The worry extends to the current state of their marriage, which might not be salvageable.

“This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage. Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return."

Earlier reports added that their marital woes are about a decade old. However, nothing seems to have been as serious as this. While conflict might not be anything new for the couple, a divorce certainly will be.

Gisele Bundchen cryptic comment could confirm split with Tom Brady

Bundchen recently commented on a relationship quote on Instagram. The quote itself was about inconsistent partners and how one should not stay with them. The 42-year-old replied with a prayer emoji, likely agreeing with the message.

"You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again," the post read.

Tom Brady at the Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

This could also confirm what Tom Brady's friends said. The latter has been prioritizing football for years and has finally decided to step back. However, the 45-year-old returned weeks later.

As per reports, Bundchen even left their Miami home for Costa Rica post a fight. She has always been the one dealing with their home and kids, and wanted Brady to take on a more active role.

Fans too have remained confused over Brady's choices. The Bucs QB announced a recent investment with Kim Clijsters. The duo will be heading a group to buy a Major League Pickleball expansion team.

As per Twitter users, Brady is doing everything but going back home. Though few believe it is a coping mechanism in turbulant times, most want the NFL's power couple to stick together.

That being said, Tom Brady and Gisele are yet to directly address the issue.

