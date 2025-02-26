Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle reveals Dolphins WR’s Hollywood celebrity crush

Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle have been dating for more than a year. The couple knows almost everything about each other's personal life, including their celebrity crushes. Recently, Earle revealed Berrios' celebrity crush and recalled the moment when she first learned about it.

Ad

On Tuesday, Earle appeared in a YouTube video with viral social media influencer Tara Yummy. During a segment of the video, Earle recalled playing the “Who would your hall pass be?” game with her friends and Berrios. Talking about how the game led to the revelation of the wide receiver's "hall pass" being Mila Kunis, Earle said:

"We were talking about celebrity crushes recently. We were somewhere and everyone was playing a game like, ‘who would your hall pass be?’ And Braxton was like, 'I guess like Mila Kunis.' And I was like, 'that looks nothing like me.'" (7:13)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Before her appearance alongside Yummy, Earle sneaked for a cozy vacation with Berrios, as the couple were spotted enjoying the final snow of the winter in Colorado. The SI model also shared her romantic moments with the Dolphins star via her social media.

Alix Earle recalled Braxton Berrios' most romantic gesture

During the Valentine's Day special episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast, Alix Earle was accompanied by Braxton Berrios. The couple had multiple wholesome conversations about their relationship and the romantic moments they shared together. During a segment of the podcast, the SI model recalled the wide receiver's "most romantic" gesture and said:

Ad

"I think one of the most romantic things you've done for me, which was actually last Valentine's Day, which I loved so much, you gave me a letter that you wrote in your journal or something. You gave me this letter or Braxton I guess wrote this letter to me in his journal."

She further explained how he wrote that letter during the couple's initial dating days. However, it wasn't until their first Valentine's Day together that the wide receiver decided to frame that note and gift it to her. According to Earle, it was the "sweetest thing" that Berrios did for her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.