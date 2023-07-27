As Brett Favre has gotten older, like many Americans, his attention has put the football game in competition with politics. As such, like most people, he's decided to keep up with and endorse statements that he agrees with instead of quality arguments given by either side.

If one looks at his recent history on social media, they can infer how the former quarterback feels about Donald Trump's impeachments. The former quarterback isn't happy about it. That is at least an indication of a tweet he liked recently.

His last liked tweet at the time of writing was posted by Collin Rugg, who posts about the subject regularly and has a following of hundreds of thousands of people.

In the liked post, Rugg posted a clip of an interview with Nancy Pelosi on CNN in which she revealed that she "had been waiting" for an opportunity to formally go after him. Here's what was said:

"Pelosi says when she found out Trump asked Ukraine about Biden corruption allegations (which we just found out had validity to them) she immediately moved forward with impeachment. Translation: They impeached Trump to protect Biden."

This isn’t surprising considering… pic.twitter.com/jbG4AYaxjj JUST IN: Pelosi says when she found out Trump asked Ukraine about Biden corruption allegations (which we just found out had validity to them) she immediately moved forward with impeachment.Translation: They impeached Trump to protect BidenThis isn’t surprising considering… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"This isn’t surprising considering Pelosi ignored warning signs on January 6th and even got giddy when J6 events began to unfold. “I’ve been waiting for this,” she said at the time about how she wanted to punch Trump. …and she impeached Trump for that too. Really makes you think…"

Basically, the clip corroborates Republican theories that the impeachments weren't about much more than disliking the President and attempting to maximize their own party's power.

What we know about Brett Favre's political beliefs so far

Brett Favre at American Family Insurance Championship - Round Two

The former quarterback is a bonafide republican supporter. He was recorded in an interview with Jason Whitlock via TMZ claiming that he believed the president had the country in a "better place" than Joe Biden. After a statement like that, it is game, set, and match.

Of course, with Trump garnering a wave of non-traditional voters due to his populist agenda that seemed to shirk orthodoxy at every turn, there's a chance that Favre may have latched onto that as well.

On the other hand, as an affluent member of society who spent close to 20 years in the midwest, multiple variables have pushed him towards the red party.

As the Mississippi welfare scandal proves, Brett Favre, like the former president, isn't immune to scandals and controversy since his last public role ended, either.