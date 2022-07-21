Buccaneers' latest move suggests Rob Gronkowski won't be teaming up with Tom Brady in 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski stepped away from football for a second time and decided to retire.

Gronkowski addressed his retirement via Instagram, where he thanked his teammates and coaches.

“I want to thank the whole entire first-class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team. I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field."

Gronk added:

“The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well. From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all.”

The Buccaneers lost Gronkowski and OJ Howard in free agency as he signed with the Buffalo Bills. However, it looks like they've found their new number-one tight end.

The Buccaneers signed tight-end Kyle Rudolph last night.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news.

Schefter tweeted:

"Kyle Rudolph chose to play in Tampa despite the fact that former Michigan QB Tom Brady told his new tight end that he can’t be his first read because he went to Notre Dame."

Gronkowski could still decide to join the team later in the season if they're making a playoff run. The Buccaneers new acquisition of Rudolph suggests they have moved on from the idea that Gronk could return to the team.

What Kyle Rudolph brings to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady

Rudolph, most recently, played with the Giants last season.

He signed with the Giants on March 24, 2021 and played just last season with the team. In 16 games played last season, he recorded 26 receptions for 257 yards while scoring just one touchdown. He did have a career-long 60-yard reception last season.

Prior to his lone season with the Giants, he spent 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as they drafted him in 2011.

In his 11-year career, he's recorded 479 receptions, 4,745 yards, and has scored 49 touchdowns. He's made the Pro Bowl twice in his career in 2012 and in 2017.

He'll be a good target for Tom Brady this season.

