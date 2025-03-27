Christian McCaffrey sends 1-word message as wife Olivia Culpo shows off second-trimester baby bump

  • home icon
By Shanu Singh
Modified Mar 27, 2025 18:30 GMT
Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, has been enjoying every moment of her first pregnancy. The Miss USA pageant has often shared her baby bump on social media. One such picture in which Culpo was adoring her baby belly caught her husband’s attention.

On Wednesday, Culpo shared a carousel Instagram post featuring pictures from her bikini shoot. Culpo is in a red bikini, flaunting her baby bump.

Apart from fans, Culpo’s pictures attracted a one-word reaction from Christian McCaffrey, who commented:

“Mother.”
Olivia Culpo is close to finishing her second trimester and entering her third. With the due date almost around the corner, Culpo has started practicing how to handle and take care of a newborn baby.

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, opened up about pregnancy restrictions

Since Olivia Culpo’s due date is coming close, she has been placed under strict restrictions by her doctor. In a TikTok post last week, Culpo talked about some of these restrictions and said:

“He [doctor] said, ‘You can’t go anywhere. You can’t travel. Like, truly staying in bed.”
Since it’s Olivia Culpo’s first pregnancy, it came with difficulties and challenges for her. During the same TikTok post, Culpo reflected on these struggles. Culpo was placed on complete bed rest for two weeks straight.

“I have been on bed rest since week two, and before that, I also had pneumonia, so then I was sick also for two weeks," she said. "All in all, I've truly been on bed rest for like four weeks. I got a subchorionic hematoma, which is basically a blood clot in my uterus, and I was bleeding everywhere.”
Staying dedicated to her fitness routine has been one of the major pregnancy challenges for Olivia Culpo, which she has also often talked about on her Instagram stories. However, Culpo has finally been back to her workout routine.

Recently, she shared a glimpse into her workout session via her Instagram story, featuring a picture in which she can also be seen flaunting her baby bump.

