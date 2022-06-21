Browns release statement on rumors about leaving FirstEnergy Stadium

The Cleveland Browns are at the center of the NFL zeitgeist as June starts to become July. Between Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield, the team's most important position is in quite a viscous state.

However, with rumors also swirling about the team potentially making a massive change - moving to a new stadium, the team's entire set-up could be flipped on its head.

According to journalist Nate Ulrich on Twitter, the team has addressed the rumors via a statement made by Peter John-Baptiste, Senior Vice President, Communications for Haslam Sports Group.

In short, the Browns aren't thinking about moving or building a new stadium. They are only considering a remodel, potentially adding a landbridge. Fans would find out more in 2023 and are just beginning to explore the option.

In other words, they'll let everyone know when they know more. Here's the entirety of the statement:

"As we have consistently communicated, along with the City of Cleveland, the Greater Cleveland Partnership, and other prominent local organizations, we have been immersed in discussing ways to best approach the lakefront's future and the stadium is naturally a critical piece to the long-term execution of such a project."

John-Baptiste went on to correct the speculation about what the Browns were doing:

"Contrary to recent speculation, a recent feasiblility study we launched does not contemplate a new stadium or showcase new stadium sites. A significant stadium renovation at our current site is the premise of the study..."

He went on to outline a few new opportunities:

"...as well as a focus on how to provide accessibility to the lakefront, drive density and create 365-destination major development opportunities that would include new public parks, retail, office, experiential and residential spaces."

He continued, saying the Browns have not thought about the visual design of the new space yet:

"The vision, as many in our community have already seen, is centered on an extensive land bridge. As we are just beginning the study, we certainly do not have enough information to determine the cost of renovating the stadium or what the aesthetics of such a renovation would entail."

He wrapped up the statement by saying more will be ready to be discussed in 2023:

"We believe our study will help answer those questions and should be completed in 2023."

An era of change: Cleveland Browns in recent months

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

A few years ago, it took the Browns three attempts to put together a two-win season. Now, the team has the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL and is on the doorstep of becoming a perennial winner in the eyes of most. However, most would agree it hasn't been the cleanest transition.

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter Tony Buzbee announces in a statement that all but four of the civil lawsuits against #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have been settled Tony Buzbee announces in a statement that all but four of the civil lawsuits against #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have been settled https://t.co/Ye3HoQi05h

After four years with Baker Mayfield heading the Browns, the team essentially cast him aside in favor or Deshaun Watson.

Watson, who has been accused by up to 26 women of sexual misconduct, has been fighting for his name in court since early 2021. As of today, however, the quarterback has settled with all but four victims, according to a statement released by Tony Buzbee via Jake Trotter.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Today's developments between Deshaun Watson and his accusers "has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process," per NFL spokesman @NFLprguy Today's developments between Deshaun Watson and his accusers "has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process," per NFL spokesman @NFLprguy.

At this point, criminal cases have been dismissed and all but four cases have come to an end in civil court as well. The NFL investigation remains undecided, but many pundits expect a suspension of sorts to eventually be handed down.

Who will be the quarterback in Week One? With Baker Mayfield still on the roster, any number of results remain physically possible.

