Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took full responsibility for the team’s debilitating 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game.

This game was another reminder of how stats can be deceiving in professional sports.

Despite completing 41 of 60 passes for 403 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, Prescott struggled throughout the game at home. It seemed like the offense hit rock bottom when Prescott threw two interceptions, including a pick six, as the Cowboys trailed by 20 heading into half-time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking to reporters after the loss, Prescott admitted that his performance was below par and that there were no excuses whatsoever for yet another disappointing postseason.

🏈 Get in the game with our NFL Playoff Predictor. Blend games & predictions, shape playoff outcomes! 🏆

"I sucked tonight," Prescott told reporters after the game. "And that's it. It's about winning, and winning in the playoffs. We got it going a little bit late, but none of that mattered at that point. Fought. That’s all I really know how to do. But it’s about winning, and it’s about winning in the playoffs and getting to the last game and winning that as well. Yeah, tough.”

Expand Tweet

Prescott conceded that he was ‘shocked’ by Packers’ steely defense and was tight-lipped on when will Cowboys taste Playoff success.

“Obviously, I didn’t play well. I wish I had that answer for you.”

Most of Prescott's production came when the game was already out of reach. Cowboys' late attempts were not enough to trouble the Packers who ran away with the lead and never looked back.

Prescott was also unsuccessful in matching up to Packers quarterback Jordan Love's output on the night, who threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Dak Prescott addresses Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys future amid Bill Belichick rumors

With McCarthy’s Cowboys future reportedly in limbo after Sunday night’s embarrassing result, owner Jerry Jones will be assessing his options in the offseason. With the likes of Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh available for hire, McCarthy’s three consecutive 12-win regular seasons in Dallas are unlikely to look promising to the front office.

Prescott chimed in on suggestions that McCarthy could be axed after another playoff exit.

“He’s been amazing. I don’t know (McCarthy’s future) can be (in doubt), but I understand the business. In that case, it should be about me as well, honestly. That guy, I’ve had the season I’ve had because of him. This team has had the success they’ve had because of him. I understand it’s about winning the Super Bowl, and that’s the standard of the league and damn sure should be the standard of this place. I get it, but add me to the list in that case.”

Expand Tweet

The Cowboys were the heavy favorites heading into the postseason, having earned the conference’s No. 2 seed. A phenomenal run in the regular season coupled with the NFC East title gave them the advantage over an over-achieving Packers side. Sunday's defeat to the Packers marks the Cowboys' 13th playoff appearance without a trip to a conference championship game.