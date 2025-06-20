Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane shares honest review of Cowboys DE Sam Williams' newly launched clothing brand 'FTF'

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams launched his clothing brand 'FOR THE FAMILY' last month, currently offering female athletic wear. Outfits from Williams' brand were tried and reviewed by quarterback Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, who only had great things to say about them.

On Thursday, Jane posted a mirror selfie in a gray 'solace suit' by FTF on Instagram. The story also included Jane's quick review of the bodysuit. Describing the material of the outfit as "BUTTER," Jane wrote:

"Dak's teammate @bigsam13_ started this brand, and the material is BUTTER."

Sarah Jane shares honest review of Sam Williams' clothing brand (Image Credit: Sarah/IG)

According to the official website of 'FOR THE FAMILY,' the clothing brand is inspired by Williams' NFL journey and the mindset and values that helped him achieve his dreams.

"Built on the values of hard work, resilience, and unity, FTF represents more than just clothing—it’s a mindset," per FTF's website. "Inspired by Sam’s journey to the NFL, the brand is about showing up for yourself and those who count on you—because success is always bigger than one person."

Before sharing her review on Williams' brand, Jane went viral for her heartwarming Father's Day celebrations. To celebrate the occasion, the influencer penned down an emotional note for the Cowboys quarterback, who became a father to newborn daughter Aurora Rayne.

Dak Prescott expressed gratitude for his family 3 weeks after welcoming daughter Aurora

On May 22, Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, gave birth to the couple's second daughter, Aurora Rayne. On Father's Day, Prescott opened up about his fatherhood journey and expressed gratitude for his fiancée and daughters.

Talking about being blessed with a beautiful family, according to Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr., the quarterback said:

“I'm blessed to have the opportunity to raise two girls alongside my fiancée. To have a beautiful family, a healthy family, for me, it's just about being grateful and not taking the moment for granted when I'm with them."

Even though it hasn't been a month since Prescott and Jane's second daughter's birth, the discussions around the couple's family expansion plans have already begun. In fact, according to a Cowboys reporter, the quarterback reportedly wished to have a "son" with Jane.

