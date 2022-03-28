"Don't" - Brittany Matthews reacts to Will Smith's shocking reaction to Chris Rock joke at Oscars

Brittany Matthews has faced plenty of backlash for her actions over the past few months, but this time, she echoed the sentiments of millions of shocked viewers who watched Will Smith get physical with Chris Rock at the Oscars. Taking to Twitter on the night of "Slappageddon," the wife of Patrick Mahomes posted four words. Here's what she posted:

"You. Don't. Slap. Someone."

The reaction was simple: four words. However, it conveyed how strongly opposed she was to Will Smith's reaction.

What are Brittany Matthews and others talking about at the Oscars?

For those who missed the show, Will Smith delivered the most viral moment of the night.

While Chris Rock was telling jokes in typical standup fashion, he made fun of some of the celebrities in the audience, including Will Smith's wife.

Conan O'Brien @ConanOBrien Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow? Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?

According to People, Jada Pinkett Smith is suffering from an autoimmune disorder called alopecia, which essentially creates hair loss and results in bald spots. As such, she now shaves her head. Rock made a joke that offended her, coming too close to making fun of her appearance. Here was the joke:

"Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya."

Initially, Will Smith laughed at the joke, but Jada Pinkett Smith was not impressed. The husband changed his demeanor as soon as he saw that his wife was offended and took matters into his own hands, literally. A few moments later, he was on stage and walking towards Rock, who didn't know what was coming.

He kept speaking, and Smith kept walking while Matthews and other viewers watched. When in range, the star of I Am Legend assaulted Rock, slapping him across the face. After the slap, the husband turned and walked away, leaving Rock, Matthews, and millions of viewers shocked. Rock broke the silence:

"Wow. Will Smith just slapped the s*** out of me."

Upon returning to his seat, the husband made his position clear:

"Keep my wife's name out your f****** mouth!"

Rock went on about his business after protesting for a moment, summing up the experience as the "greatest night in the history of television."

Later that night, Will Smith accepted an award for his work in King Richard. During his acceptance speech, he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but Smith did not apologize to Rock. Like Matthews, many people have very strong opinons. Whether you believe that Rock deserved what he got or not, most agree it was an Oscars to remember.

