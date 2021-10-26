Eagles updated depth chart: Philadelphia Draft selections after Joe Flacco trade

The Philadelphia Eagles made yet another deal on Monday, as quarterback Joe Flacco was traded to the New York Jets for a conditional 6th-round pick that can become a 5th-rounder depending on playing time.

Howie Roseman is a general manager known for his aggressiveness and he's always willing to make a deal when the trade deadline is near. Since the Eagles had already traded for Gardner Minshew just before the season, there was no need to keep Joe Flacco on the roster if Philadelphia decide to bench Jalen Hurts, who's currently struggling to lead the offense.

Every NFL team originally has seven NFL picks in every draft. The Eagles are struggling, but they're in a great position to reshape the roster for 2022, with 11 in total, and if the season ended now, they would have two picks in the top 10 and three in the first round alone.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jets trading a conditional 6th-round pick to Philadelphia that can possibly be a 5th based on play time for QB Joe Flacco, per sources.

After the Flacco deal, check out all the draft selections that the Eagles possess in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Eagles draft picks after Joe Flacco trade

If the NFL draft happens today, the Eagles will have a fantastic haul to fix their roster:

Eagles' 2022 draft picks by round Original by 1st Philadelphia Eagles 1st Miami Dolphins, via 2021 draft trade 2nd Philadelphia Eagles 2nd Indianapolis Colts, via Wentz trade (may become a 1st) 3rd

Philadelphia Eagles 4th Philadelphia Eagles 5th Philadelphia Eagles 5th Washington, via 2021 draft trade 5th Arizona Cardinals, via Ertz trade 6th New York Jets, via Flacco trade 6th Indianapolis Colts, via Pryor trade

11 picks always makes for a great haul, but if the season ended today, four of those 11 picks would be in the top 40. That's great business by the Eagles. Yes, they aren't competing for anything this year, but at least they have the resources needed to become a competitive squad in the future.

The Dolphins' first-round pick, if the season ended today, would translate to the 2nd overall pick. In other words, with the trade down realized before the 2021 Draft, the Eagles were not only able to select DeVonta Smith in the first-round, but they also acquired a major resource to select a blue-chip player to strengthen their roster.

This gives the Eagles plenty of options. For example, if they decide that Jalen Hurts is not their quarterback of the future, and right now it certainly doesn't look like he is, they will be able to select a new franchise quarterback without having to trade up. Even if they do trade up with the Detroit Lions for the first overall pick, the price shouldn't be as high.

Philadelphia fans are suffering this year, but they can take solace in the fact that there will be a lot of pieces to build on with the amount of draft picks they have next year. The Eagles still have to play this year, though, and this might not get fans as excited as the draft does.

