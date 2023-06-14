Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho sees an issue regarding Stefon Diggs' absence during the Buffalo Bills' mandatory minicamp.

He said in a recent episode of FOX Sports 1's Speak:

"Don't you think this is what losers do? In the sense that minicamp when it's mandatory, I need everybody all in. Like voluntary, that's cool, all incentivized. You oftentimes players get $100,000 guarantees to show up for offseason voluntary workouts. "

"Don't you think losers do stuff like this? Not go to mandatory minicamp for whatever reason. Don't you think winners go to camp only when it's mandatory? Three days. I'm not talking about like dumb stuff."

Acho added:

"Don't you think this isn't winning behavior? To me, this is a losing behavior, and he's not a loser. But this is losing behavior."

While Stefon Diggs did not explain his absence, the three-time Pro Bowler gave some thoughts by posting cryptic Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, his agent explained that Diggs was at the Bills' practice facility on Monday and Tuesday morning but left before practice started. After undergoing a physical, he also met with head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.

Acho, a former Philadelphia Eagles player, alluded to losing, which is what Diggs and the Bills have suffered over the last three seasons. The AFC East squad suffered heartbreaking playoff defeats despite a loaded roster on both sides.

In 2020, Diggs' first year in Buffalo, the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs defeated them again in the 2021 Divisional Round despite being up three points with 13 seconds left in regulation.

Last year, Buffalo suffered a Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at home. In that game, Stefon Diggs had four catches out of ten targets for 35 yards. Those subpar numbers led the two-time All-Pro to vent his frustration on quarterback Josh Allen.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Stefon Diggs exchanging some words with Josh Allen on the sideline Stefon Diggs exchanging some words with Josh Allen on the sideline https://t.co/J2heSTBMrc

Meanwhile, Allen commented on Diggs' mandatory minicamp absence:

“I know, internally, we are working on some things, not football-related. (Stefon) is my guy. I f---ing love him. He’s a brother of mine. This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him.”

Stefon Diggs’ minicamp absence not a big deal, per LeSean McCoy

Meanwhile, two-time Super Bowl champion "Shady" McCoy doesn't see an issue with Diggs' minicamp absence. The former All-Pro running back said Diggs will be there when it matters most.

McCoy expressed:

"This is small. This is conversation for the offseason. This is what we do. He didn't show up to mini-camp, it's a big deal. No. This is small, small, small. First of all, Sean McDermott, relax. You're my guy. We know each other very well. I miss him some mandatory days, you know? So, I understand that."

"First of all, they gave the guy $70 million guaranteed. He's gonna be there and be playing for you this year. Okay? He can't get away from that. Second of all, I think that Stefon Diggs, even though he had his issues as far as how the postseason ended for the Bills, which most players, you know, they'd be upset, player like him."

Stefon Diggs signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension during the 2022 offseason. He compensated for it by finishing the regular season with 1,429 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. His fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season was enough to earn him a Pro Bowl and a Second Team All-Pro selection.

McCoy finished his take:

"I think it's really not a big deal at all. And the last thing is, like, I feel like with Stefon Diggs, he's a player that plays with his emotions, right? When they lost that game, and I could talk about it because I've been there where I'd be pissed off."

"I don't want to hang out. I don't want to talk to friends. I don't text on the phone. I don't want to talk to my momma or my daddy, but only my kids."

McCoy played for McDermott for two seasons in Buffalo. They've also been together in Philadelphia for two seasons, but McDermott was the Eagles' defensive coordinator.

