"Generational racist and edge rusher" - Nick Bosa avoiding African-American fan in stands sparks speculation on social media

Nick Bosa was at the center of a brewing social media storm as footage emerged of him ignoring an African-American fan in the stands as he sought his playing gloves after the game. It shows him approaching the fans and giving one of his gloves to a young fan with his jersey.

Right next to him is an African-American fan who then implores him to give the other glove to him. There are a couple of young African-American fans, as well, who cheered for Bosa. Instead, he chose to throw in a general direction away from him to someone else.

49ers on NBCS @NBCS49ers Nick Bosa gave his gloves to a young fan wearing his jersey Nick Bosa gave his gloves to a young fan wearing his jersey 💯 https://t.co/CVl1wMbjRq

Now bear in mind that appearances may not always be what they seem. Nick Bosa could have been doing what many players do when they throw their playing gear into the crowd in randomly different directions.

Here, he could only have chosen to approach a particular section because players generally make exceptions for children who have come to see the game.

However, that has not stopped commenters on social media from deciding to brand him as a racist, and here are some of the choicest comments.

kh¡(3-1) @_strawhatkhi @NBCS49ers Generational racist and edge rusher. No one is doing it like Bosa @NBCS49ers Generational racist and edge rusher. No one is doing it like Bosa

Dialante @Deetalksalot @NBCS49ers Bosa when the black man reached his hand out @NBCS49ers Bosa when the black man reached his hand out https://t.co/i6S9MycyCc

Why are people haranguing Nick Bosa?

Part of the reason Nick Bosa has given ammunition to social media commenters to brand him as racist is a fake comment regarding Kanye West. Kanye West recently wore a "White Lives Matter" top and posted a photo on social media.

RapTV @Rap Kanye West & Candace Owens wearing White Lives Matter shirts Kanye West & Candace Owens wearing White Lives Matter shirts‼️ https://t.co/jCriRW2wbp

The fake post quoted Bosa saying that West was one of the few good ones, which made it seem like he was referring to the African-American community and passing a general judgment about them being bad with Kanye being an exception. If that had been true, it is fairly understandable how many social media posters might find that view repugnant.

But the above quote is false and shows the dangers of believing everything on social platforms. The reason why the above sentiment flew, though, with many people is also because of past controversial statements by Nick Bosa on matters of race and racial symbols.

In an interview, he criticized Beyonce for making things political, in his opinion. In the same breath, however, he praised Donald Trump, who had chosen to insert politics into the NFL. This happened when the former president criticized Colin Kaepernick's kneeling during the national anthem as something worthy of a "son of a b****".

Resist Programming 🛰 @RzstProgramming Longer clip: Nick Bosa confirms he doesn’t like Beyoncé and mentions “political statements.”



The program appears to have edited his response down. Longer clip: Nick Bosa confirms he doesn’t like Beyoncé and mentions “political statements.”The program appears to have edited his response down. https://t.co/t3Nfus9JI8

Nick Bosa has also previously called Colin Kaepernick a clown, though he has since apologized for that, and had strong opinions about the Black Panther movie.

mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL So, to summarize some of the tweets from next year’s likely No. 1 draft pick, Nick Bosa:

1. Black Panther is the worst Marvel movie.

2. Beyoncé’s music is “trash.”

3. Kaepernick is a “clown.”

Alllllllllllllllrighty then. So, to summarize some of the tweets from next year’s likely No. 1 draft pick, Nick Bosa:1. Black Panther is the worst Marvel movie.2. Beyoncé’s music is “trash.”3. Kaepernick is a “clown.”Alllllllllllllllrighty then.

So while there may not be much to read into his interactions with the fans after the game, his past statements have made it possible for social media posters to brand him a certain way.

