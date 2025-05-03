Ross Dwelley returned to the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal on Friday. Dwelley started his career with the 49ers in 2018, when the franchise acquired him as an undrafted free agent, and he played his debut game in the same season.

The tight end stayed with the 49ers till 2023 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Dwelley played last season with the Falcons and eventually made the decision to return to his roots in San Francisco. The news of Dwelley's return didn't just cheer his old teammates but also George Kittle's wife, Claire.

On Friday, Claire shared her reaction to the 49ers signing Dwelley. Claire reshared the 49ers' IG post featuring the news of Dwelley's signing and wrote,

"Dad strength unlocked."

George Kittle's wife Claire shares 3-word reaction to Ross Dwelley's return to 49ers (Image Credit: Claire/IG)

Before cheering for Dwelley, Claire celebrated her husband's contract extension with the 49ers. Earlier this week, Kittle and the 49ers agreed upon a four-year contract extension worth $76.4 million with $40 million guaranteed. On Wednesday, Claire shared an IG post, celebrating the tight end's major career accomplishment.

"Beyond proud of you @gkittle you’ve manifested this. The Peoples TE is back again!" Claire captioned the post.

George Kittle's wife Claire recapped romance moments with TE in Paris

Last month, George Kittle and his wife Claire visited multiple tourist places in Europe. The couple concluded their trip with a cozy vacation in France. More specifically, the two went to Paris and had a great time together in the City of Love.

Claire shared an Instagram post featuring her beautiful memories with Kittle from their vacation. In the first picture, the couple can be spotted kissing during the private boat ride with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

"From Paris with love," Claire captioned the post.

Kittle has been a huge fan of wrestling and WWE since a young age and marked his attendance at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas last month. After attending WrestleMania, Claire shared a four-word reaction to Kittle's tribute for WWE legend Steve Austin.

