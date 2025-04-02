PICS: George Kittle's wife Claire shares romantic moments with 49ers TE from 'Burgundy' visit during France vacay

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle and his wife, Claire, recently returned from a two-week European vacation. The couple visited Switzerland and France during their trip. On Tuesday, Claire shared an Instagram post highlighting her time in Beaune, Burgundy, France.

The IG post featured the couple's romantic moments from the winery visit. In the first picture, Claire can be seen sharing a kiss with George.

In the second slide, the couple smiled for a picture with a wine garden in the background. The other pictures highlighted different cozy moments from the couple's winery visit. In the caption of her IG post, Claire wrote:

"Burgundy," Claire captioned the post.

George Kittle's wife Claire shared a glimpse into season's 'first firepit dinner'

Claire Kittle has been taking the most out of the spring and recently enjoyed the first fire pit dinner of the season. The social media influencer visited a local ranch recently with George Kittle, pictures from which she posted on her Instagram story.

In one of her Instagram stories, Claire shared a picture of the firepit, which had a grill on it. There were also two chairs in the background, and the snapshot appeared to be taken in the evening.

"First firepit dinner of the season," Claire captioned her IG story.

George Kittle's wife Claire shared a glimpse into season's first firepit dinner (Image Source: Claire/IG)

Before sharing a glimpse into her firepit dinner, Claire Kittle celebrated the 49ers tight end's participation in the upcoming celebrity golf game of the American Century Championship. Claire's reaction came via her Instagram story, featuring a post from ACC's account.

“Golf wife chic loading @gkittle,” Kittle said via her IG story.

In the offseason, Claire hadn't just been to Europe this offseason but also to Mexico. In February, Claire visited Cabo in Mexico with Kristin Juszczyk and later recapped her yacht retreat with an Instagram post.

