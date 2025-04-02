  • home icon
  • NFL
  • PICS: George Kittle's wife Claire shares romantic moments with 49ers TE from 'Burgundy' visit during France vacay

PICS: George Kittle's wife Claire shares romantic moments with 49ers TE from 'Burgundy' visit during France vacay

By Shanu Singh
Modified Apr 02, 2025 14:26 GMT
12th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals - Source: Getty
12th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals - Source: Getty

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle and his wife, Claire, recently returned from a two-week European vacation. The couple visited Switzerland and France during their trip. On Tuesday, Claire shared an Instagram post highlighting her time in Beaune, Burgundy, France.

Ad

The IG post featured the couple's romantic moments from the winery visit. In the first picture, Claire can be seen sharing a kiss with George.

In the second slide, the couple smiled for a picture with a wine garden in the background. The other pictures highlighted different cozy moments from the couple's winery visit. In the caption of her IG post, Claire wrote:

"Burgundy," Claire captioned the post.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

George Kittle's wife Claire shared a glimpse into season's 'first firepit dinner'

Claire Kittle has been taking the most out of the spring and recently enjoyed the first fire pit dinner of the season. The social media influencer visited a local ranch recently with George Kittle, pictures from which she posted on her Instagram story.

In one of her Instagram stories, Claire shared a picture of the firepit, which had a grill on it. There were also two chairs in the background, and the snapshot appeared to be taken in the evening.

Ad
"First firepit dinner of the season," Claire captioned her IG story.
George Kittle&#039;s wife Claire shared a glimpse into season&#039;s first firepit dinner (Image Source: Claire/IG)
George Kittle's wife Claire shared a glimpse into season's first firepit dinner (Image Source: Claire/IG)

Before sharing a glimpse into her firepit dinner, Claire Kittle celebrated the 49ers tight end's participation in the upcoming celebrity golf game of the American Century Championship. Claire's reaction came via her Instagram story, featuring a post from ACC's account.

Ad
“Golf wife chic loading @gkittle,” Kittle said via her IG story.

In the offseason, Claire hadn't just been to Europe this offseason but also to Mexico. In February, Claire visited Cabo in Mexico with Kristin Juszczyk and later recapped her yacht retreat with an Instagram post.

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी