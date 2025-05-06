George Kittle's wife Claire shares same 1-word review of Sabrina Carpenter, Zendaya and Katy Perry's Met Gala outfits

The 2025 Met Gala was a success, with celebrities - like Sabrina Carpenter, Zendaya and Katy Perry - attending in stylish outfits on Monday. Fans had varied reactions and George Kittle's wife - Claire - shared her thoughts on Carpenter, Perry and Zendaya's looks.

On Monday, Claire reshared dedicated IG posts from the Met Gala's official account featuring pictures of Sabrina Carpenter, Zendaya, and Katy Perry on Instagram.

In each of her IG stories, Claire shared the same 1-word caption, which read:

"Obsessed."

Claire Kittle shares the same 1-word review of Sabrina Carpenter, Zendaya and Katy Perry's Met Gala outfits (Credits: Claire/IG)

Before reviewing Katy, Sabrina, and Zendaya's outfits, Claire Kittle made headlines for her honest reaction to Ross Dwelly's return to the 49ers. On Friday, the 49ers announced the signing of Dwelly on a 1-year contract. Claire reshared the San Francisco team's IG post featuring the signing news on her story, attached with her 3-word candid reaction.

"Dad strength unlocked," Claire wrote.

Talking about the signing, the 49ers and George Kittle announced they had agreed to a $76.4 million contract extension. The contract extension attracted a 3-word reaction from the tight end's wife, Claire. In addition to Claire Kittle, Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole responded honestly to Kittle's extended deal.

George Kittle's wife Claire crowned Caitlin Clark as 'absolute legend'

On Sunday, Caitlin Clark stunned fans with her outstanding performance during the WNBA preseason national matchup between the Indiana Fever and Brazil. Clark went viral for her signature 3-pointer during the third quarter.

On Tuesday, Claire Kittle re-shared an IG reel featuring Clark's 3-pointer on her story, attached with her reaction.

"I was travelling when this was happening but need to take a moment to acknowledge yet again the absolute legend @caitlinclark22 is how freaking cool is this."

George Kittle's wife, Claire, crowned Caitlin Clark as 'absolute legend' (Image Credit: Claire/IG)

The Indiana Fever defeated Brazil 108-44, with Caitlin Clark scoring 16 points. Claire Kittle has been a huge fan of Clark and has often been spotted supporting her on social media.

While Claire loves WNBA, her husband George Kittle has been a huge fan of WWE since his teenage years. The 49ers tight end attended WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in April and later received a 4-word message from his wife.

