“Get paid or get ghost” - NFL analyst praises Deebo Samuel’s decision to ask for a trade

Deebo Samuel recently requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers during the 2022 NFL offseason, after the two sides failed to agree on a long-term contract extension.

NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho appeared on an episode of Speak for Yourself to explain why he believes Samuel is making the right decision.

“I think it's wise. I think it's one of the wisest things Deebo Samuel could do. Here's what Niners fans have to understand, Deebo had a career year for a couple of reasons, but the primary reason he had a career year, his offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, is no longer present."

Acho continued by explaining the huge impact Mike McDaniel's departure to become the Miami Dolphins head coach had on Samuel's decision.

"So if Deebo was looking and saying, 'Man, I had a career year when Mike McDaniel moved from my run game coordinator to becoming my offensive coordinator, and Mike McDaniel has moved on from the Bay to Miami, all of a sudden, I got a decision to make. I either need to get paid or I need to get gone.' Those are the only two decisions that Deebo Samuel can make at this point in time."

Acho also explains how the 49ers quarterback situation plays into Samuel's decision.

"Samuel can either get paid or get ghost. I gotta get paid because I don't love who I have at quarterback. Trey Lance, he ain't it and Jimmy G might be gone. I gotta get ghost because my offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who was the guy that allowed me to flourish, is no longer present."

Acho believes the decision is simple for Samuel.

"So, Deebo doesn't really have very many options. Get paid or get ghost. If the 49ers do not want to pay him, then they are leaving him with the other option of getting ghost, or getting gone.”

Emmanuel Acho believes that Samuel maximized his value with a huge year during the 2021 NFL season. He believes that the change in the 49ers circumstances moving forward will make it difficult for him to repeat that performance, so he should cash in big now in any way possible.

Deebo Samuel's dynamic 2021 NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

While Deebo Samuel logged the majority of his snaps at wide receiver during the 2021 NFL season, he also found success as a running back. He is one of the most versatile and dangerous offensive weapons in the entire NFL.

Samuel accumulated 87 receptions for 1,559 receiving yards, 86 carries for 502 rushing yards, seven receiving touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns, including in the NFL Playoffs, on his way to a first-team All-Pro selection.

