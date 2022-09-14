Gisele Bundchen to attend New York Fashion Week for modeling work amid rumored marriage issues with Tom Brady: Report

It would appear that Gisele Bundchen isn't hesitating when it comes to getting back to her modeling work. The model recently told ELLE magazine that she is now fulfilled as a wife and mother and ready to focus on her career. She arrived in New York City on Tuesday.

Bundchen is apparently in town for the famous New York Fashion Week. It isn't clear if Bundchen will just be attending some of the designer shows or whether she will be modelling herself as well.

This trip to New York City will likely ramp up the suspicions that Bundchen and Tom Brady are still at odds over his decision to un-retire from playing football. In the ELLE magazine article, the supermodel made it very clear that while she wants him to be happy, she is no longer going to put her goals on hold.

“Ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy too. I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife. And now it’s going to be my turn. It’s not like I’m going to be in the valley forever.”

Gisele Bundchen calls rumors about her 'sexist'

It has been made very public that supermodel Gisele Bundchen would prefer her husband Tom Brady to retire from football and spend more time with their family. It was assumed that Brady was planning to do just that when he announced his retirement.

However he rescinded his retirement just 40 days later and returned to the game that he has played professionally for over two decades.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball "She sounds extremely fed up", "Tom should retire mid season to be with his wife and family" - NFL fans react to new Gisele Bundchen interview amid rumored rift with Tom Brady dlvr.it/SYJn6x "She sounds extremely fed up", "Tom should retire mid season to be with his wife and family" - NFL fans react to new Gisele Bundchen interview amid rumored rift with Tom Brady dlvr.it/SYJn6x

In the same interview with ELLE magazine, the supermodel was asked if the comments and rumors about her expressing a wish for Brady to stop playing were sexist. She agreed that they were.

Gisele Bundchen added that this is the world that they live in and that is the type of comment that society doesn't accept.

"I think this is the system we've been living in. That's what society has accepted and what society hasn't accepted."

Her interview with ELLE magazine was before Tom Brady missed 11 days during Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.

While she has not made any formal comments amid the rumors of turmoil in their marriage, she was absent during the Buccaneers' Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Also, she hasn't been publicly seen with Brady in weeks.

