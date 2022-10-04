Gisele Bundchen spotted at a gym in Miami while separation rumors with Tom Brady continue to take spotlight: Report

As divorce rumors continue, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen seem to be getting on with their lives - separately. While the couple is reported to be staying in Miami, there has been no update about a reconciliation.

Reports of a fight have been around since Brady's decision to unretire. Certain sources claim their rift had nothing to do with football and the couple has now grown apart. Irrespective of what was said, the NFL power couple is yet to make an official statement about their status.

According to recent reports and photos, Gisele Bundchen was last seen at a gym in Miami. The supermodel seems to be focusing on herself for a while, including her work and fitness.

Of course, people noticed that Bundchen was once again without Brady. The couple were last seen on vacation together and are living separately despite being in the same city.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last played the Kansas City Chiefs, losing 41-31. While Brady addressed the loss and his relationship with Patrick Mahomes, the elephant in the room was Bundchen missing another home game.

The 42-year-old has been an expected presence at Brady's games, most likely with the kids. While sources hint at a real 'rough patch' for the couple, Bundchen's absence during games could be confirmation of some serious issues between the two.

Gisele Bundchen is yet to be spotted with Tom Brady in public

Before the gym photos were shared, another report spotted Bundchen in Miami, again with Brady (and the children) absent. The family flew to Miami as Hurricane Ian approached, but did not resume living together.

Gisele Bundchen lives in a different house and is said to be focusing on her work.

Furthermore, reports claim that the couple were last together for their son Jack's birthday in the Hamptons. While Brady and Bundchen wished their oldest son a happy birthday on social media, they did not share any new photos as a family.

Despite their differences, Brady and Bundchen seem to be focusing on their children, even flying around to spend time with them. Bundchen and their daughter Vivian were seen in New York, shopping and having a good time together.

The children were even present at the Bucs game vs. the Green Bay Packers. While Gisele was a no-show, Brady made sure to meet his kids right before kick-off.

Fans continue to speculate about the two, hoping to get a new update with every passing week. Unfortunately, the couple has at least one more NFL season to get through.

