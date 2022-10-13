"He's not a multi-tasker. He can just do one thing at a time" - Gisele Bundchen once revealed Tom Brady's biggest weakness

Married for over a decade, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have never shied away from talking about their relationship. This includes their elaborate social media posts and interviews throughout the years. Of course, being married for 13 years means Bundchen does know the star NFL QB well.

Back in 2018, Bundchen released her book, 'Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life'. The supermodel did a series of interviews to promote her book, which focused on life lessons and the challenges she has overcome.

During her interview, Ellen asked Bundchen if Brady had a flaw.

Bundchen's response was slightly unexpected:

"He's not a multi-tasker. He can just do one thing at a time."

The now-42-year-old did go on to say that Brady makes great waffles, revealing that her husband even had a secret waffle batter recipe, which he would not reveal.

Toward the end, Gisele Bundchen discussed Brady's love for football. Even if the job is prone to injuries, she cannot stop him from doing what he loves. Furthermore, Bundchen said she was quite content with her job:

"I definitely wouldn't want to have his job. That's for sure. I stay happy with my job".

That being said, Brady's inability to multi-task seems to have weighed down on their marriage.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are headed toward divorce

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

As per reports, Bundchen and Brady have hired divorce attorneys. They may not have filed for divorce yet, but they could do so soon.

The reason, apparently, is Brady's decision to unretire and play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Considering his dedication to the sport, Bundchen wanted to see a shift in priorities. Bundchen, who has been one of highest paid models for years, slowed down her career after their marriage in order to prioritize their family.

She has apparently issued an ultimatum to Brady:

"Gisele laid down the terms: It's me or football," a source told Radar Online.

Gisele was the one to lawyer up first. Brady followed suit in order to protect himself, including his assets and interests. The couple has also faced multiple issues in the past, but nothing as serious as this.

While one can hope for reconciliation, Gisele Bundchen is said to be moving on already.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel recently changed her heel tattoo, changing it to a tree with branches reaching for the stars. Meant to be just the moon and stars previously, she apparently got it done after meeting Brady.

That being said, all rumors can only be confirmed or denied if Brady or Bundchen address them directly. And neither one of them has done so yet.

