Gisele Bundchen's past comments about breastfeeding got her some major flak from moms across the globe

In 2010, just a few months after giving birth to her and Tom Brady's first child - son Benjamin - model Gisele Bundchen made comments that got her caught up in the headlines.

Gisele Bundchen was very open about her intent to breastfeed her child. Although that is a personal decision for each new mother, Bundchen commented that she feels that all new moms should have to breastfeed.

In an interview with UK's Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said that she felt some women didn't feel the need to breastfeed. She even stated that there should be a law throughout the world that women have to breastfeed their babies for the first six months of their life.

The former supermodel believes that, otherwise, you are giving 'chemical food' to your babies when they are still so young.

"I think breastfeeding really helped. Some people here think they don't have to breastfeed, and I think, 'Are you going to give chemical food to your child, when they are so little?' There should be a worldwide law, in my opinion, that mothers should breastfeed their babies for six months."

Those comments made headlines as some women weren't happy with the supermodel's thought process. She alluded to the fact that some women don't consider it a necessity.

While Bundchen's views have their place, a law to make breastfeeding compulsory seems outlandish.

Gisele Bundchen clarified her controversial stance on breastfeeding

After making these comments, Gisele Bundchen went on her own personal website to clarify what she meant. She apologized after the backlash that she received.

Bundchen wrote that she was making a comment about the importance of breastfeeding. She added that she never wanted it to seem like she was talking about making not breastfeeding your baby illegal.

“My intention in making a comment about the importance of breastfeeding has nothing to do with the law. Becoming a new mom has brought a lot of questions, I feel like I am in a constant search for answers on what might be the best for my child.”

Se went on to say that she didn't intend what she said to seem so judgemental. Also, Bundchen added that everyone has a right to do what is best for their own child.

“I am sure if I would just be sitting talking about my experiences with other mothers, we would just be sharing opinions. I understand that everyone has their own experience and opinions and I am not here to judge."

Gisele Bundchen then ended her post by saying that once she became a mother, she understood that situations are not the same for every parent. As long as your child is happy and healthy, that is all that matters.

