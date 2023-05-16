Gisele Bundchen may have parted ways with Tom Brady, but their children did not forget to honor her during Mother’s Day. The Brazilian supermodel shared on her Instagram story the card her daughter, Vivian Lake, made for her.

The heartwarming card reads:

“Dear Mama. You are like a star in the sky. You shine bright like a star, and you are my star, my inspiration, and my light to guide me through the darkest and lightest of times. Never let go of that. You are a star forever! From Vivi.”

Bundchen responded to the letter with the caption:

“My heart can’t take it”

Gisele Bundchen shared the letter she received from her daughter, Vivian Lake, during Mother's Day. (Image credit: instagram.com/gisele)

She also shared a photo of the cake she received on Mother’s Day.

Gisele Bundchen shared the cake she received during Mother's Day. (Image credit: instagram.com/gisele)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen finalized their divorce on October 2022 after a 12-year marriage. They tied the knot in 2009 in Santa Monica, California, after three years of dating. Aside from Vivian, they also had their son, Benjamin Rein, during their matrimony.

Bundchen dazzled in the 2023 Met Gala wearing a white Chanel gown with a feather scarf. It was her first appearance on “fashion’s biggest night” after her split with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Meanwhile, Brady showed appreciation to all the mothers in her life via Instagram, including Bundchen.

His post reads:

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones.

“We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.”

Is Tom Brady dating again after his divorce with Gisele Bundchen?

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen will continue to co-parent their children, there has been speculation that Brady has started to see other people.

There were rumors that the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player is seeing socialite Kim Kardashian, who also got recently divorced from hip-hop mogul Kanye West.

There’s also Slovakian model Veronika Rajek, who attended a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game and posted an Instagram photo wearing a replica of Brady’s jersey. However, there is no connection between the two.

While Brady rendered his irrevocable retirement from football after 23 NFL seasons, he will still remain close to the game that made him a legend. There are talks about him becoming a limited owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Meanwhile, Bundchen continues to lend her beauty by gracing the covers of fashion magazines like Vanity Fair and Vogue Italia.

