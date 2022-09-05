Gisele Bundchen was thrashed by her fans for wearing a burqa to a plastic surgery clinic during visit to Paris

In 2015, model Gisele Bundchen sparked controversy for her choice of clothing and where she wore it. On July 15, 2015, Bundchen and her twin sister allegedly went to a plastic surgeon in Paris, France.

The sisters walked into the International Clinique du Parc Monceau, a very well-known clinic in France, wearing a burqa that covered their entire appearance.They apparently didn't want people to know it was them that were visiting the clinic and were trying to disguise themselves.

However, wearing the burqa caused a backlash for quite a few reasons. At the time, it was the month of Ramadan and wearing a burqa for personal convenience and not genuine belief seemed disrespectful to Muslims. On top of that, burqa was banned in France some years ago.

It was reported that Gisele Bundchen had spent $11,000 on plastic surgery to help with imperfections after pregnancies. Many were then quick to be skeptical of whether it was in fact the model and her sister that were walking into the plastic surgery clinic.

She had apparently been vocal in the past that she was against any and all plastic surgery procedures.

Who did Gisele Bundchen model for?

Gisele Bundchen began her modeling career in 1996 when she debuted at New York Fashion Week. In 1998, she modeled for Alexander McQueen's runway show and that led to runway roles for several well-known designers.

These designers include: Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Ralph Lauren, and Versace. She then made the cover of British Vogue, which garnered her international attention.

It also led her to the United States, signing with IMG Models in 1999 and making her first appearance on the cover of the US Vogue magazine. She was one of Victoria's Secret Angels from 1999 until 2006. She has been the highest-paid model since 2001.

In 2014, she made history as the first non-athlete to sign with the Under Armour athletic brand. After signing her as a spokesperson, the brand saw an increase in sales in their women's apparel line.

Although she doesn't model consistently any longer, she still makes appearances at fashion weeks around the world and is still signed with Under Armour.

Recently, she used her platform to cause attention to environmental issues throughout the world, as well as supporting HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention around the world.

