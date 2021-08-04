Hard Knocks: 3 takeaways from the official trailer featuring the Dallas Cowboys

Every preseason, HBO chooses an NFL team to feature on their show, "Hard Knocks," and considering everything the Dallas Cowboys went through last season, it's only fitting that they are the featured franchise this season.

While some telling revelations have come to light in past renditions of the show, fans of one of the NFL's most storied franchises are excited to see how it all plays out behind the scenes.

"Hard Knocks" will be shown weekly throughout training camp and give fans the opportunity to see how the team practices, and the coaching decisions that are made behind the scenes.

Each season there's that one player with a lot of personality who proves to be a fan favorite. There's no telling who that player will be for the Cowboys' season of the show, but there are a lot of big personalities that could definitely make for good television.

As "Hard Knocks" is set to debut on August 10, HBO released its first official trailer for the upcoming series earlier today. How will it all play out and what can fans expect to see from this edition of Hard Knocks?

America's team is back.



Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys premieres August 10 on @hbomax.

3 takeaways from the Dallas Cowboys' "Hard Knocks" trailer

#1 - The comeback season

In the trailer for HBO's "Hard Knocks," the words "Comeback Season" flash across the screen. It isn't just for injured players like Dak Prescott, though. It refers to the team as a whole. The Cowboys were 6-10 last season in Mike McCarthy's first year as head coach.

Although the Dallas Cowboys weren't that far away from an NFC East title, losing Prescott to an ankle injury really put a spanner in the works of what could have been a promising 2020 season.

When you make it out to #CowboysCamp practice & get to talk to Jerry Jones.

#2 - New defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

The Dallas Cowboys defense had a lot of question marks and doubts last season, which led to defensive coordinator Mike Nolan's exit. The corresponding move was then to hire former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.

In the "Hard Knocks" trailer, Quinn is seen coaching in several different clips. It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys shape up on defense, considering the roster is fleshed out to hold its own on that end.

#3 - Filming began before training camp

As seen in the trailer, the Dallas Cowboys' training facility "The Star" in Frisco, Texas, is seen in several clips, indicating "Hard Knocks" began filming well before the Cowboys arrived at their training camp in Oxnard, California.

This should play well into the grand scheme of things when it comes to the season, giving fans a complete picture of what it was like to press play after a bizarre season.

