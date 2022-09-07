"Hardest workers in the room" - The Rock teases insane workout video with Rams' Aaron Donald

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald appears to have a new training partner, and it's none other than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The Rock posted a video to his official Instagram account on Monday night, of him and Donald on a football field. It's hard to decipher what the two are saying through the wind. But it appears to be a sneak preview of what's to come for the two and a workout video that they are currently working on.

Johnson's caption asked readers to stay tuned for the workout video that will be posted on Tuesday. He also called this video the "calm before the storm" and described himself and Donald as the hardest workers in the room.

"Calm before the intense storm rolls in. Good to chop up work ethic & legacy with my brotha @aarondonald99 🐐 before we tear the MF up in the @rams weight room. We’re cut from the same cloth. Raised by similar fathers. Hardest workers in the room. #99 #54 Our workout vid drops tomorrow. Stay tuned..."

It's unclear whether the workout video that debuts on Tuesday is simply just a collaboration featuring the two athletes' love of strength building. It could also be a business venture tied to Johnson's Project Rock collection with Under Armour. But one can just imagine the type of intensity that the workout video from Donald and Johnson will feature.

Did Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson play in the NFL?

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson first made a name for himself as a wrestler in the WWE. But, what many don't know is that he actually played college football for the University of Miami Hurricanes as a defensive tackle from 1991 until 1995.

The Hurricanes won the National Championship in 1991, when Johnson was a freshman. His playing time wasn't plentiful as he played behind guys like Warren Sapp, who went on to be a Super Bowl Champion and NFL Hall of Famer.

After Johnson graduated from the University of Miami in 1995, he did want to pursue a football career. However, he didn't sign with a team in the NFL, he signed with the Canadian Football League's Calgary Stampeders.

Upon signing with the team, he switched from defensive tackle to linebacker. However, he was released from the Stampeders practice roster just about two months after he initially signed with the team. It is then that he began training and became a professional wrestler.

