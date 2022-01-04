"He knows a little more than the rest of us" - NFL analyst believes Tom Brady might have the answers to Antonio Brown walkout

Wide receiver Antonio Brown did something that nobody would have expected, even for him. Brown was asked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians to go into the game. Brown refused and when asked again by Arians, he refused yet again.

Arians then told him that he was done for the day and that is when Antonio Brown's actions exploded. Brown then proceeded to remove his jersey and pads, despite being told to stop by teammates Mike Evans and O.J. Howard. Brown then ran off the field shirtless and through the endzone despite the Buccaneers offense being on the field.

One aspect of the latest Brown saga was brought up by analyst Alan Hahn on the KJZ morning show on ESPN Radio. Hahn initially mentioned that Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who advocated for Brown to join the team last season, seemed to have figured out how to keep the wideout on track.

"Tom Brady is the guy that wanted him there that brought him in there that had him stay in his house like all the things that try to get them now if we can keep him on point he can really help. And last year that proved to be true." said Hahn

However, Hahn also went on to suggest that Tom Brady might know more than he is letting on about Brown's erratic behavior.

This year, it never really did. But listen to Brady after the game when when he was asked about the Antonio Brown situation and Brady's response let you know that he knows a little more than the rest of us." - Hahn said on KJZ

Could WR Antonio Brown have CTE?

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



(video via



Here's a sideline view of what happened with Antonio Brown. Looks like Mike Evans was trying to calm him down but nothing was going to help. AB took everything off and left.(video via @mmmmillah Here's a sideline view of what happened with Antonio Brown. Looks like Mike Evans was trying to calm him down but nothing was going to help. AB took everything off and left.(video via @mmmmillah)https://t.co/sMii14O7bh

In the midst of the talk surrounding Antonio Brown and his sudden exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the topic of mental health has been brought up.

Sara Walsh @Sara_Walsh Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown: "Wish him well, I hope if he needs help, get some. It’s very hard because I do care about him." #GoBucs Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown: "Wish him well, I hope if he needs help, get some. It’s very hard because I do care about him." #GoBucs

Quarterback Tom Brady hinted at the fact that there may be more to the story of Brown and his actions that he may be aware of. Brown's actions over the last few years have hinted that he may suffer from a serious health issue.

A trending topic lately has been CTE with former NFL players. While it would just be an assumption that Antonio Brown has a neurological condition that is caused by repeated trauma to the brain, his actions have been concerning to those around the National Football League.

Many former players, analysts and members of the wider sports world alike have come out and said they hope Brown gets the help he appears to be in need of.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins AB needs help! I believe his football career is probably done but it’s clear that he is not all there and that’s Sad. Real Talk. AB needs help! I believe his football career is probably done but it’s clear that he is not all there and that’s Sad. Real Talk.

Edited by David Nyland