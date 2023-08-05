For the past couple of seasons, Josh Allen's Bills have been tapped as early Super Bowl contenders, and for good reason.

When you have a quarterback playing at an MVP level, and superstars of the game like Von Miller and Stefon Diggs on your side, Super Bowl consideration comes easy in the eyes of the media.

Alas, the Bills haven't quite been able to get past the final hurdle in recent years.

Bills training camp: Josh Allen and co. looking to build on offensive prowess

Considering the Bills needed some added firepower heading into the season, it didn't really come as a surprise when General Manager Brandon Beane, following his team’s uninspiring exit from the playoffs last season, went about the business of bolstering the team’s offense for 2023 by strengthening the offensive line, running backs and wide receiver position groups.

In particular, one rookie has been turning heads in training camp: tight end Dalton Kincaid (6-4, 240), who played college football at San Diego (2018-2019) and Utah (2020-2022).

Kincaid's numbers were more than impressive in his final season at Utah, considering he had 890 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 70 receptions.

Dan Fetes @danfetes

I will NOT overreact to one practice

I will NOT overreact to one practice

I will NOT overreact to one practice

I will NOT overreact to one practice



BUT…



Dalton Kincaid looks smooooooooth



@BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/fMdDGD5Mrm

Kincaid's presence in the system will allow the Bills to play defense-dictating two-tight end sets which will create mismatches with his elite potential and skill set.

Kincaid and Pro Bowl tight end Dalton Knox, along with free agent wide receivers Trent Sherfield (Miami) and Deonte Harty (New Orleans) now give Buffalo threats in the slot and the outside which will prevent teams from double-teaming star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Bills' depth chart on offense fortified by rookie Dalton Kincaid

The Bills have made the playoffs in each of the past four seasons.

Getting into the playoffs, however, has not quite been the issue. It's what comes next that has presented a barrier for Josh Allen and co.

Their chances of going deeper into the playoffs would, in theory, be enhanced by more offensive weapons to let Josh Allen do his thing.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



Kincaid’s route running ability is reportedly “elite” according to Dawson Knox (Bills TE).



Kincaid reportedly through four practices looks like he’ll play a “big role” in the Bills offense this season.



Kincaid's route running ability is reportedly "elite" according to Dawson Knox (Bills TE).

Kincaid reportedly through four practices looks like he'll play a "big role" in the Bills offense this season.

Ken Dorsey (Bills OC) said that Kincaid has… pic.twitter.com/7dKSPOo5iZ

Enter Kincaid, an early hit and fan favorite in training camp because of his solid route running, soft hands and ability to decipher and understand an NFL playbook.

Since camp began, Kincaid has consistently been running with the Bills' first-team offense and has been on the receiving end of several passes from Allen.

“He has a great feel for the defense, great hands, he’s got good speed and his route running ability is already incredible for a rookie,” Knox said at training camp.

Making the transition to the NFL has been a tall order for rookies in general, but Knox is upbeat on Kincaid so far.

“We always tell rookies to sit back and take it all in. You can’t act like you’ve got it figured all out right off the bat -- even if you are a first rounder.

"He’s (Kincaid) done an unbelievable job, he is always asking what he can do for the tight ends room, he picks up snacks, brings coffee without you having to ask him.

"He wants to make sure he is doing all the right things. He is always early and one of the last ones to leave. I don’t think anyone on the team can say a bad thing about him.”

Josh Allen has only nice things to say about Dalton Kincaid

Kincaid, understandably, is still getting used to life in the big time. The rookie says he's enjoying all of the football he is learning during the early part of Bills camp and has developed a rather strong appreciation for “Bills Mafia” – the team’s loyal fans.

“We didn’t have any fans at the games and no media while I was at Utah,” Kincaid said. “At San Diego, our games probably didn’t have this many fans (as there are at Bills training camp). It’s a big change. It’s been a lot of fun interacting with 'Bills Mafia' after practice.”

The other guy who's having fun and has taken notice of his talented new tight end is the guy throwing Kincaid the ball – Josh Allen.

“His instincts are very high – especially for a rookie tight end,” Allen said. “His catch radius is pretty big. He’s got some big grippers on him, and he can move those around and snag the ball out of the air.”

It's up to Kincaid to use those 'big grippers' this year, especially considering the fact that the Bills are prioritizing continuity in their quest for a Super Bowl.