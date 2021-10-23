"I believe they should move on" - Shannon Sharpe feels time's up for Odell Beckham Jr at Cleveland

It was considered a huge step for the Cleveland Browns when trading for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants in 2019. Along with Jarvis Landry, the two were supposed to create this dynamic duo for quarterback Baker Mayfield. This was just when the team looked to turn the page from a losing to a winning franchise.

But it just hasn't been that monumental. Granted injuries have prevented Beckham from staying on the field. An ACL in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season cost him the remainder of the season. He then was still rehabilitating his knee during this summer's training camp and finally made his 2021 season debut in Week against the Chicago Bears.

But in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, Beckham sustained a sprained shoulder. He was questionable all week for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

Beckham did play on Thursday night but struggled through the first half, missing all four targeted passes and was penalized for an illegal formation penalty. He had two catches in the second half of the game for a total of 23 yards.

But the conversation around whether Beckham is still a good fit for the Cleveland Browns remains high, even with the recent injuries the offense has endured.

Shannon Sharpe thinks the Browns should 'move on' from Odell Beckham Jr.

On "Undisputed" Friday morning, Shannon Sharpe and his co-host Skip Bayless were discussing Thursday night's game between the Browns and Broncos.

Sharpe started by saying that he was disappointed that 'his' Denver Broncos played so poorly. This was especially against a team that was playing without their starting quarterback, two starting running backs and a tackle. And that it was a 'winnable' game for the Broncos.

But when discussing whether the Browns should consider moving Beckham at the impending trade deadline, he said yes. Sharpe said he believes the Browns should move on because of Beckham's current play. He said that when a wide receiver believes that they should be getting more targets and production then they start playing that way.

So when a receiver like Beckham does finally get a target, they don't get the extra yardage or score that they are capable of. This is because they are shocked that they finally have the ball in their hands. They then get tackled by the defense before they can make a move.

Sharpe went on to say that he feels that Odell Beckham Jr. should be traded to a team not necessarily as WR1 but, perhaps WR2. This is where he knows from the beginning how many targets he will get, which could improve his play.

The Browns have one more game before the NFL trade deadline - a Halloween matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Will the team move Beckham before that?

Edited by Aditya Singh