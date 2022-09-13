"I would like him to be more present" - Gisele Bundchen interview gives insight into rumored marriage troubles with Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen's rumored marriage rift has been the town's talk over the past month.

Prior to the ongoing rumors, the quarterback made waves by announcing his retirement from football in February. However, he made a U-turn on his decision 40 days later.

After Brady's unretirement, Bundchen did an interview with Elle Magazine. During the interview, fashion writer Chantal Fernandez told the former supermodel that she believed reports of her pushing Brady to retire were sexist.

Bundchen agreed and said she understood her husband's passion for football better than anyone before further explaining:

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again.

“But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

However, post the interview, Brady took an unexpected 11-day break from the Buccaneers' training camp ahead of the 2022 NFL season. The signal-caller reportedly flew to the Bahamas for a vacation with his wife and kids, as he had promised Bundchen he would.

Reports suggest that Bundchen wasn't satisfied with just that and flew to Costa Rica while Brady returned to the Bucs' training camp. She reportedly did not return to the couple's mansion in Tampa. She was also spotted at a water park in Miami with the couple's kids.

Elle Magazine is said to have reached out to Bundchen for a comment, but she declined.

Gisele Bundchen breaks social media silence to support Tom Brady

Neither Tom Brady nor Gisele Bundchen have openly addressed the rumored rift in their marriage. However, the couple presented a united front on social media ahead of the Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Before the game, Bundchen tweeted:

"Let’s go @TomBrady! Let’s go Bucs!"

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers opened their campaign with a dominating 19-3 win over the Cowboys. The quarterback finished with 212 yards and one touchdown pass.

Brady later posted a video on social media celebrating the win:

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will take on divisional rivals, the New Orleans Saints, in Week 2.

