"In one single moment life may never be the same" - Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Matthews shares a moving message to mark anniversary of 9/11

NFL star Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Matthews was one of many to take to social media on Sunday morning and share their thoughts and tributes on the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Mahomes shared a beautiful tribute on her Instagram stories, putting an emphasis on how life is short and one never knows what the day or next day will bring.

NFL @NFL Today we honor and remember those that lost their lives on September 11, 2001. #NeverForget Today we honor and remember those that lost their lives on September 11, 2001. #NeverForget https://t.co/OEhcFM7G84

"In one single moment life may never be the same. As you live and enjoy the breaths you take today and tonight before you go to sleep in preparation for your life tomorrow, kiss the ones you love, snuggle a little tighter, and never take one second of your life for granted..."

The National Football League is also holding a moment of silence before each game during Week 1 to honor those who lost their lives on that fateful day.

Patrick Mahomes shares special moment with daughter Sterling

Ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL season, Kansas CIty Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes partnered with Oakley to share a special message with one of his biggest fans. Captioned "To my no. 1 pick," the video shared on Twitter shows Mahomes with his 18-month-old daughter Sterling.

Patrick Mahomes is seen reading a book to his daughter, who is sitting on his lap. He gives her some advice about life on and off the field. He starts by telling her that she is 'already perfect' and that she should love the game, no matter what sport she plays.

“To my number one pick, welcome to life. You’re already perfect and here’s some advice. Love the game, whatever you play. Water your dreams with hard work, every day. Tune out the haters, ignore all the chatter, respect every player. Watch out for linebackers who drop into coverage early, especially on a play action. Stay focused, stay hungry, be loyal and lead. When the team feels like family, that’s all that you need.”

He also tells his young daughter to ignore the outside noise and to pursue her dreams. He also tells her that hard work is how she will make her dreams come true.

The video also shows clips of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback through the years. It chronicles his journey from when he was playing baseball and football as a small child up until now as a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

The video is a partnership with the brand Oakley, so there are some references to the eye wear as well.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are expecting their second child, a boy, this fall. The quarterback would be hoping that the good news off the field is accompanied by good news on the field also.

