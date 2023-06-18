IN PHOTOS: Gisele Bundchen enjoys shopping in Miami as Supermodel glows in elegant outfit

While Gisele Bundchen has a $400 million net worth, she still enjoys shopping in casual wear. Last Sunday, the Brazilian supermodel was spotted shopping with a friend in Miami, Florida.

The mother of two wore a dark green blouse while leaving a few buttons loose. She tucked the blouse onto a pair of fitted blue jeans that accented her long legs. Bundchen also wore white sneakers for comfort while strolling through Miami’s Bal Harbour Shops.

She also carried a blue purse with a gold strap to keep some essentials. The 42-year-old model/businesswoman a gold-chained necklace with a circular pendant and a pair of hooped earrings. A pair of sunglasses also protected her eyes from the sun’s glare.

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen wears casual attire while visiting a shopping district in Miami, Florida. (Image from meaww.com via BackGrid)

Gisele Bundchen is reclaiming her place at the summit of the modeling world after finalizing her divorce from former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. She went to the 2023 Met Gala, donning a stunning 2007 Chanel Spring Couture white dress, seemingly announcing her freedom.

She also attended the 2023 Rio de Janeiro’s world-famous Carnival. The model from Horizontina has graced the cover of Vanity Fair and Vogue Italia since the split.

Bundchen was also the face of the latest swimwear advertisement entitled “Gisele Bündchen for Louis Vuitton: Horizons Never End.”

She also worked with IWC Watches and Jimmy Choo this year alone. Bundchen also modeled Brazilian footwear brand Arezzo’s Winter 2023 Collection.

The United Nations Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador also uses her platform for more worthy causes. Last month, she appeared with her twin sister, Patricia, at a charity event in Miami for reforestation efforts in Brazil.

Bundchen and Brady started dating in 2006 and got married three years later. They finalized their divorce in October 2022 and announced the decision on their Instagram accounts.

Gisele Bundchen shared photos of a recent trip to Brazil with her children

As she fulfills more commitments before the year ends, Bundchen went home to spend time with her family. Her children, 13-year-old Benjamin Rein and ten-year-old Vivian Lake, joined her on the trip.

Gisele Bundchen posted selected snapshots of her latest vacation on Instagram with the caption:

“Família ❤️ Family"

The photographs showed Bundchen playing volleyball and her kids meeting their grandparents. She shared her karaoke session with Vivian and the fruits she snacked on. There’s also a photo of Vivian and Benjamin with their grandparents and cousins.

She was also carrying a baby in one of the images.

Gisele Bundchen was all over the news after joining her long-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in a paddle board session.

