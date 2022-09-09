Is Cole Beasley still playing for the Buffalo Bills?

The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills are embroiled in an intense battle to kick off the NFL season. These two teams figure to be contenders all year long. The Rams are the defending champions. Meanwhile, the Bills are this year's odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl.

The teams have strengths up and down the roster, including Pro Bowl quarterbacks and strong defenses. One thing that these two teams share in common that sets them apart is their wide receiver rooms.

The Rams are led by Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and have former Chicago Bears standout Allen Robinson. The Bills have a strong one-two punch themselves in Stefon Diggs and breakout star Gabe Davis.

Last season, the Bills featured a dangerous trio that included those two and Cole Beasley. Is Beasley still playing for the Bills?

No, Cole Beasley is not in Buffalo anymore. He was released in March after having a stellar season.

Why is Cole Beasley not playing for the Buffalo Bills anymore?

There's no telling exactly why a team ever releases players as they don't give reasoning to the general public. It's especially curious after Beasley was a key component in the team's success last season and their playoff run.

Beasley, despite being 33 years old, believes there's a reason he was cut and that it doesn't have anything to do with football.

Cole Beasley @Bease11 All these “unemployed” jokes like I don’t have the skill anymore. You don’t go from drawing double teams in the playoffs to not having it anymore within a few months. I still grabbed 80 catches with 3 broken ribs for half of them. No games missed. Don’t get it twisted. All these “unemployed” jokes like I don’t have the skill anymore. You don’t go from drawing double teams in the playoffs to not having it anymore within a few months. I still grabbed 80 catches with 3 broken ribs for half of them. No games missed. Don’t get it twisted.

Beasley, a vocal detractor of the COVID-19 vaccine, believes his stance against the shot is why he's no longer employed. He cites a lack of health concerns and the fact that he was getting a lot of attention from defensive backs in the playoffs.

Zach Coco @ZachCoco11 @Bease11 Shocked you’re not on a roster. I would have guessed the Pats would have scooped you up by now. @Bease11 Shocked you’re not on a roster. I would have guessed the Pats would have scooped you up by now.

Ultimately, that may be the case, but the Bills would never admit that. There are also plenty of logical reasons as to why he was released, too.

The wide receiver was making a fair bit of money, probably more than a third or fourth wide receiver should make. The Bills may have not felt he was worth it, so they decided to cut him and move on.

Gabe Davis usurps him as the second wideout on the team, and Isaiah McKenzie moves to the third slot, both of whom figure to have strong years this season.

Their growth and development might have been worth more to the team than Beasley's admittedly solid production. As of now, Beasley remains without a team as the NFL season has officially begun.

