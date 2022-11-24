Is Dak Prescott playing today vs Giants in Week 12? Giants vs Cowboys TV channel, time & tickets for TNF

Dak Prescott was scheduled to play on Thanksgiving against the New York Giants, but nothing is guaranteed for the quarterback after missing about a month earlier this season. Will the quarterback be on the field when the 7-3 Cowboys take on the 7-3 New York Giants?

Put simply, yes; the quarterback is expected to play with no limitations. If he doesn't perform up to par, it will be due to an injury sustained on the field or other mitigating circumstances.

Dak Prescott stats against New York Giants

Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers

Prescott has routinely put up quality numbers against the New York Giants. According to Statmuse, Prescott has a passer rating of 100.1 when facing the team. Throughout his career, he's averaged about two touchdowns per game and one interception.

Dallas Cowboys expected roster

Ezekiel Elliot at Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys are in great shape compared to Week 1 and playing their best football of the year, Dak Prescott included. A few players on defense are questionable, such as DeMarcus Lawrence and a frustrated Micah Parsons. Still, otherwise, the team is in solid health, according to ESPN and the Dallas Cowboys website via Wikipedia.

Quarterbacks

4 Dak Prescott

10 Cooper Rush

Running backs

21 Ezekiel Elliott

20 Tony Pollard

Wide receivers

85 Noah Brown

13 Michael Gallup

88 CeeDee Lamb

Tight ends

84 Sean McKeon

86 Dalton Schultz

Offensive linemen

75 Josh Ball T

63 Tyler Biadasz C

70 Zack Martin G

66 Connor McGovern G

71 Jason Peters T

78 Terence Steele T

Defensive linemen

92 Dorance Armstrong DE

93 Tarell Basham DE

98 Quinton Bohanna DT

56 Dante Fowler DE

96 Neville Gallimore DT

99 Chauncey Golston DE

95 Johnathan Hankins DT

90 DeMarcus Lawrence DE

97 Osa Odighizuwa DT

91 Carlos Watkins DT

Linebackers

42 Anthony Barr OLB

14 Jabril Cox MLB

57 Luke Gifford OLB

11 Micah Parsons OLB

55 Leighton Vander Esch MLB

Defensive backs

3 Anthony Brown CB

7 Trevon Diggs CB

29 C. J. Goodwin CB

28 Malik Hooker FS

1 Kelvin Joseph CB

27 Jayron Kearse SS

24 Israel Mukuamu FS

6 Donovan Wilson SS

25 Nahshon Wright CB

Special teams

5 Bryan Anger P

19 Brett Maher K

45 Matt Overton LS

New York Giants expected roster

New York Giants players celebrating

The biggest concern for the Giants is their offensive line. Just one starter is 100 percent healthy out of the entire starting squad. This leaves some wondering how the Giants will manage in their second matchup against the stout Cowboys defense, according to ESPN and the New York Giants website via Wikipedia.

Quarterbacks

8 Daniel Jones

2 Tyrod Taylor

Running backs

26 Saquon Barkley

31 Matt Breida

23 Gary Brightwell

Wide receivers

19 Kenny Golladay

18 Isaiah Hodgins

80 Richie James

84 Marcus Johnson

13 David Sills

86 Darius Slayton

Tight ends

83 Lawrence Cager

88 Tanner Hudson

Offensive linemen

77 Jack Anderson G

65 Nick Gates C

64 Mark Glowinski G

62 Devery Hamilton T

74 Matt Peart T

78 Andrew Thomas T

Defensive linemen

71 Justin Ellis NT

97 Dexter Lawrence NT

96 Henry Mondeaux DE

55 Jihad Ward DE

99 Leonard Williams DT

Linebackers

47 Cam Brown ILB

52 Carter Coughlin ILB

48 Tae Crowder ILB

94 Elerson Smith OLB

54 Jaylon Smith ILB

53 Oshane Ximines OLB

Defensive backs

30 Darnay Holmes CB

20 Julian Love SS

44 Nick McCloud CB

37 Fabian Moreau CB

27 Jason Pinnock FS

25 Rodarius Williams CB

Special teams

9 Graham Gano K

6 Jamie Gillan P

58 Casey Kreiter LS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys start time, TV channel details

Tony Pollard at New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will play Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM EST, and the game will be broadcast on FOX and the NFL+ app unless otherwise noted.

