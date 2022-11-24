Is Dak Prescott playing today vs Giants in Week 12? Giants vs Cowboys TV channel, time & tickets for TNF

Dak Prescott was scheduled to play on Thanksgiving against the New York Giants, but nothing is guaranteed for the quarterback after missing about a month earlier this season. Will the quarterback be on the field when the 7-3 Cowboys take on the 7-3 New York Giants?
Put simply, yes; the quarterback is expected to play with no limitations. If he doesn't perform up to par, it will be due to an injury sustained on the field or other mitigating circumstances.
Dak Prescott stats against New York Giants
Prescott has routinely put up quality numbers against the New York Giants. According to Statmuse, Prescott has a passer rating of 100.1 when facing the team. Throughout his career, he's averaged about two touchdowns per game and one interception.
Dallas Cowboys expected roster
The Dallas Cowboys are in great shape compared to Week 1 and playing their best football of the year, Dak Prescott included. A few players on defense are questionable, such as DeMarcus Lawrence and a frustrated Micah Parsons. Still, otherwise, the team is in solid health, according to ESPN and the Dallas Cowboys website via Wikipedia.
New York Giants expected roster
The biggest concern for the Giants is their offensive line. Just one starter is 100 percent healthy out of the entire starting squad. This leaves some wondering how the Giants will manage in their second matchup against the stout Cowboys defense, according to ESPN and the New York Giants website via Wikipedia.
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys start time, TV channel details
Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will play Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM EST, and the game will be broadcast on FOX and the NFL+ app unless otherwise noted.