“Is it because Mac Jones is your QB?”- Kay Adams left surprised by DeAndre Hopkins potentially rejecting chance to join Patriots

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has made it well-known that he wants the Arizona Cardinals to trade him. This past weekend, while participating in a celebrity fishing tournament, he was asked to play a game that would require him to give facial expressions of which team he would be happy to be traded to.

While the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills each brought a smile to his face, there were two teams that didn't quite impress Hopkins. That would be the New York Jets and the New England Patriots. Now, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the New York Jets and whether or not they will be successful in a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But, the answer to the Patriots has a lot of people scratching their heads, including host Kay Adams.

On her morning show "Up and Adams," Kay Adams said that she doesn't quite understand why Hopkins wouldn't be interested in playing for Bill Belichick and the Patriots. She said that the Patriots have been seen as a top destination to trade for DeAndre Hopkins since he expressed interest in a trade.

“What do you mean, no? You've been tied to them so strongly since this trade. When was first surface? I know if he's making this base, I. I don't know. Do you not have a great relationship with Bill O'Brien? Is it because, you know, Mac Jones is your quarterback or is it something else entirely? It's a significant development, though, because the Pats were the odds on favorite to land this guy next.”

She then pondered the reasons and wondered if it was Bill Belichick that he didn't want to play for. Or, perhaps that Mac Jones is the quarterback and he doesn't want to play with him. She finished by saying that it was big news because the Patriots were always seen as front runners and it appears that Hopkins doesn't have any interest in playing there.

DeAndre Hopkins voices his intentions with new team

Since wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stated that he wants to be traded, it was assumed that he would also want to receive a contract extension with the new team. On Sunday afternoon, as trade rumors continued to ramp up for the wide receiver, he tweeted a little insight into his thought process.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk On Sunday, DeAndre Hopkins tweeted that he's not looking for a raise. He thereafter deleted it. profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2023/04/17/dea… On Sunday, DeAndre Hopkins tweeted that he's not looking for a raise. He thereafter deleted it. profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2023/04/17/dea…

In a now deleted Tweet, he said that he doesn't 'want a raise'. The post was visible on Twitter for a short time before he removed it.

So, that would indicate that with two years remaining on his current contract, the teams that do in fact trade for DeAndre Hopkins will be responsible for $19 million each season.

