"It's never going to be perfect"- NFL analyst believes overtime will always have problems

The NFL recently voted to change the overtime rules after 11 years in the current format.

There has been much debate about whether changes are necessary moving forward. NFL insider Domonique Foxworth is somewhat opposed to the new rules because he believes a perfect format is impossible to achieve, anyway.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Sources: NFL owners have passed the Indy/Philly overtime proposal allowing for both teams to have a possession for playoffs only. Sources: NFL owners have passed the Indy/Philly overtime proposal allowing for both teams to have a possession for playoffs only.

Here's what Foxwroth had to say about the situation on First Take:

"But like the point is, it's not going to be perfect. They've changed the rules to try to satiate people like you who will complain or are complaining about 12 games in 12 seasons, like it's not a big sample size. It's not impacting who the champion is on most occasions."

First Take @FirstTake



“We have to accept that overtime is not going to be perfect.” @Foxworth24 thinks it’s time the NFL accepts the inevitable regarding overtimes rules.“We have to accept that overtime is not going to be perfect.” .@Foxworth24 thinks it’s time the NFL accepts the inevitable regarding overtimes rules.“We have to accept that overtime is not going to be perfect.” https://t.co/biwfLi8oui

The 12 games he is referring to are the 12 times a playoff game has gone to overtime in the current format, which was implemented prior to the 2010 NFL season.

In those games, the team that won the coin toss in overtime has a 10-2 record. This includes the Kansas City Chiefs' epic victory over the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Here’s what the NFL’s new OT rule is trying to guard against: Over the past decade, teams that won the overtime coin flip in the postseason were 10-2, including seven of those 10 wins coming on the opening possession. Here’s what the NFL’s new OT rule is trying to guard against: Over the past decade, teams that won the overtime coin flip in the postseason were 10-2, including seven of those 10 wins coming on the opening possession.

He argued that the sense of urgency was brought about by a game that has an argument for the greatest in NFL history. Foxworth said:

"And frankly, like we're reacting to quite possibly the best game in football history that we had last year and it's not recency bias anymore. It's no longer hyperbole, we're far enough away to look at that Bills-Chiefs game and understand. It was incredible."

Foxworth doesn't believe the way that game ended, or any other for that matter, is enough to deserve a change in the rules. He stated:

"And now in the offseason, from that, we'd come back and say, 'Hey, that wasn't good enough. Let's fix it and then they try to fix it. And you come up with another problem with the fix,' like we have to accept that overtime is not going to be perfect. It's going to be some version of football which is fine."

Foxworth is implying that he would just prefer the format to remain consistent rather than fight a losing battle. Foxworth believes that no matter what changes are made, there will always be some sort of problem that arises.

What are the new NFL overtime rules?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Per the new rule that the owners passed in a lopsided 29-3 vote, each team will be guaranteed at least one offensive possession in overtime in any playoff game. If the team who has the ball first scores a touchdown, it will no longer end the game automatically.

The opposing team will get the opportunity to match the result, and if they do, it becomes a sudden death after that, with the next score winning the game. This rule will only apply to the postseason and all other overtime rules will remain unchanged.

Edited by Adam Dickson