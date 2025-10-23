  • home icon
J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya Kuropas gets in "trouble" over 1-month-old son Rome's gesture ahead of Vikings vs. Chargers TNF game [PHOTO]

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Oct 23, 2025 21:47 GMT
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya Kuropas gets in "trouble" over sharing adorable snap of son Rome dressed in powder blue hoodie [PHOTO]

Katya Kuropas, fiancée of Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, shared an Instagram update featuring their baby boy, Rome, on Thursday. In the image, Rome is dressed in a powder-blue hoodie with bear ears. He is giving a slightly pouty expression. Kuropas captioned the post:

“I’m in trouble with this face.🥹”
Source: (Via Instagram/ @katyakuropas)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @katyakuropas)

J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, welcomed their baby boy on September 12.

Less than a month later, on October 10, Kuropas celebrated their son, Rome Micah McCarthy’s 1-month birthday with an Instagram tribute during the Minnesota Vikings’ bye week.

Rome was styled in denim dungarees and looked like a mini version of his dad.

“1 whole month with my little love. I feel so lucky to be your mom," Kuropa captioned the IG Post.

The couple first revealed their pregnancy on May 21, with Kuropas sharing:

“The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September, and we couldn’t be happier🩵🍼”
Earlier this month, McCarthy and Kuropas marked 7 years together on October 8. McCarthy's fiancé posted a bunch of throwback photos from their high school days to life now with their baby.

“7 years, 2 dogs and 1 baby later & I love you more than I did when we were 17," she wrote.
Kuropas also hinted that their wedding is coming soon, saying it is their last anniversary as an engaged couple.

J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas brought 2-day-old baby for Vikings clash vs. Falcons

On September 14, Katya Kuropas shared a photo of baby Rome Micah McCarthy in support of his dad, J.J. McCarthy, ahead of the Vikings’ Sunday Night Football game against the Falcons.

"Let's go dada!!!," Katya wrote in the caption on behalf of their son.

The Vikings lost that game 22-6.

J.J. McCarthy missed his entire rookie year due to a meniscus tear.

He finally made his NFL debut in 2025 as the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings on September 8 versus the Detroit Lions. However, suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Falcons.

McCarthy will not play in the Week 8 Thursday Night Football game vs. the Chargers.

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Vikings hoped he would progress faster, but now want him to have a whole week of practice before returning.

