Jason Kelce takes cryptic shot at Dak Prescott as video of Cowboys QB spitting first towards Jalen Carter goes viral hours after spitgate controversy

Eagles' Jalen Carter got ejected against the Dallas Cowboys after spitting at quarterback Dak Prescott just one play into the game. However, a new video from NBC’s broadcast shows Prescott may have initiated the incident by spitting in Carter’s direction while Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren received medical attention.

The defensive tackle retaliated which resulted in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and an immediate ejection. Referee Shawn Smith called it a “disqualifiable foul” and a “non-football act,” while the NFL is reportedly reviewing the incident for potential fines or suspensions

Hours after the new video surfaced showing Prescott spitting first, Eagles legend Jason Kelce tweeted:

“The truth shall set you free.”

This came after his initial reaction to Carter’s ejection, when Kelce had tweeted:

“What in the f**k just happened.”

Already high-profile, the 2025 season opener has become one of the most talked-about incidents in Week 1. Carter could also face further discipline under the league’s emphasis on respect for opponents.

Eagles defeated the Cowboys 24-20 after the game was delayed for over half an hour due to lightning.

