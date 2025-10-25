Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld reveals battling existentialism after marriage as major life question keeps revisiting her

Hailee Steinfeld, who’s married to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, opened up about some deep feelings she has been having since getting married.

In her latest "Beau Society" newsletter, Steinfeld revealed that she has been thinking a lot about life and one big question that keeps coming back, even though she tries to move on from it.

The "Sinners" star shared how thinking about this led her to a deeper question, what does “having it all” really mean?

She realized it depends on what each person values and wants in life. For her, the answer is not the same for everyone.

“And there are a million and one different ways to answer that,” she explained.

Josh Allen's wife gave examples of what “having it all” might look like for different people.

“Living on a nice piece of land with your person and your 14 chickens; going to your dream university, and going on to become an expert in something you studied and are passionate about; working full-time and being a mother; channeling Henry David Thoreau and living in a cabin by yourself in the middle of nowhere, completely unbothered... but with your mom still close enough to do your laundry. And that’s just me riffing,” she concluded.

Source: (Via Newsletter/ @Beau Society)

The Hollywood actress' newsletter comes 10 days after Allen called their wedding “the most important day” of his life.

Previously, on October 4, one month into the NFL season, Steinfeld shared what it’s really like being married to Bills QB.

“What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule," she said.

Looking back, Josh Allen married Hailee Steinfeld on May 31.

Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld reflects on self-validation

In her Friday's segment of "Beau Society" newsletter, Hailee Steinfeld shared how entrepreneur, Emma Grede's question made her stop and think about her own struggles with trying to “have it all.”

Steinfeld realized that when she talks to people about balance and feeling fulfilled, she is not really looking for real answers.

“Scheduling an emergency call with my therapist at 11pm to talk me down from my spiral, showed me that I didn’t actually want an honest answer; I wanted to hear some version of, ‘Of course, you got this. It’s all going to work out,’” she shared.

Steinfeld then wrote about how people often look to others for comfort instead of giving it to themselves.

“What if we validated ourselves by answering our own big questions with positivity, optimism, and compassion, and I don’t know, trust?” she wrote.

At the end, Josh Allen's wife reminded her readers that figuring life out takes time.

“I’m very much working on this in real time, but I know that life is long. I’m young. You’re young. We have time to figure out if we can have it all — and what the heck that even means,” she concluded.

On the work front, Hailee Steinfeld is set to appear in Winter Games, co-starring Miles Teller and directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo.

