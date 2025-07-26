  • home icon
  Josh Allen shares flirty reaction to wife Hailee Steinfeld's latest IG post (PICS)

Josh Allen shares flirty reaction to wife Hailee Steinfeld's latest IG post (PICS)

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 26, 2025 15:08 GMT
Josh Allen shares flirty reaction to wife Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen shares flirty reaction to wife Hailee Steinfeld's latest IG post (Image Credit: GETTY)

Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, runs a newsletter called "Beau Society," multiple editions of which have gone viral. On Friday, Steinfeld shared an Instagram post featuring three pictures of her, from inside her bedroom.

In the caption of the post, the actress updated fans about the release of her newsletter's latest episode. She wrote:

"meetings… new issue of @beausociety out now."
The first slide was a mirror selfie of Steinfeld, followed by a photo of her Apple iPad, which can be spotted having multiple Beau Society stickers on its cover. For the last slide, the Hawkeye actress clicked a picture of her face, which was displayed on her iPad's front camera.

The post was later shared by Allen on his Instagram story. In his story, the Buffalo Bills quarterback expressed a flirty reaction to Steinfeld's pictures with two emojis, i.e., a "hot face" emoji and a "diamond ring" emoji.

Josh Allen shares flirty reaction to wife Hailee Steinfeld's latest IG post (Image Credit: Allen/IG)
Josh Allen shares flirty reaction to wife Hailee Steinfeld's latest IG post (Image Credit: Allen/IG)

Allen's reaction came three days after Steinfeld marked her support for the quarterback, as he reported at Bill's training camp on Tuesday. The Bumblebee actress shared an Instagram reel from the team's account, which featured a clip of Allen walking inside the St. Josh Fisher University.

Hailee Steinfeld reveals Josh Allen's favourite ice cream flavor

Hailee Steinfeld has been using her Beau Society newsletter as a window for fans to see a glimpse of her life. In an edition of her newsletter from last month, Steinfeld revealed her plans for the summer. The list also included making ice cream at home.

It was while talking about her excitement to try making homemade ice cream that Steinfeld revealed Allen's favourite flavor. Interestingly, it was also a flavour that she doesn't get along with well.

"I never considered it," Steinfeld wrote. "But now I can't stop thinking about all the possibilities. I'm thinking we'll start with strawberry (not my favorite, but Josh likes it) or coffee crunch."

In another edition of Beau Society, Hailee Steinfeld claimed that Josh Allen was a huge lover of spicy food. Before Allen reported for the practice camp, the quarterback enjoyed a good time honeymooning with Steinfeld in Hawaii.

Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Edited by Krutik Jain
