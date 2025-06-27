Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, has been working on multiple new projects lately for her apparel brand ‘Off Season.’ On Thursday, the brand’s official Instagram account shared a reel to give fans a glimpse of the new collection that will be released soon.

The Instagram post elicited various reactions, including a wholesome two-word message from the designer’s husband. The San Francisco 49ers running back expressed his excitement for Off Season’s latest collection in the comments section of the post.

“Can’t wait!!!” Kyle wrote.

The comments section also featured a four-word reaction from Kristin:

“It’s about that time!!!!!”

Kyle Juszczyk drops 2-word reaction as wife Kristin shares major update about her ‘Off Season’ brand (Image Credit: GETTY)

While Kristin had completely dedicated herself to her entrepreneurial duties, she had to take an emergency medical leave last week. She later updated her Instagram story with a photo of herself wearing a hospital gown. The designer revealed that she took time off to get an MRI done on her wrist.

"Gotta love an MRI Monday. I've had to take a little break from sewing because I messed up my wrist," Kristin wrote in her Instagram story.

Apart from her passion for designing outfits, Kristin enjoys experimenting with different hairstyles and fashion trends. In fact, before sharing her health update with the fans, Kristin posted a trending “short hair” style, which developed a major “urge” in her to try it out.

Kristin Juszczyk admitted to having no issues with controversial term WAG

‘WAG’ remains one of the most controversial terms in the league. While many partners of NFL players have objected to being addressed with this term, there are also those, such as George Kittle’s wife Claire, who have no issues being called a ‘WAG’.

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, too, doesn’t hold any harsh opinion on the controversial term. During an exclusive interview with E! News released on Tuesday, Kristin opened up about her honest take on being addressed as ‘WAG’.

“I’ve met the most incredible women in the NFL. Once you’re in it, you realize that it’s one of the best titles ever. Used to be a little bit of a negative connotation to it,” Kristin said. “I feel so proud to be even adjacent to the sports world and my husband playing. I love athletics so much, so to me, it’s not a knock.”

Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle were last spotted together attending the 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley music festival last month. Claire later shared an Instagram post to recap her “special” moments with Kristin.

