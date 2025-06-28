Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin drags 49ers FB to ‘watch the great' musical film 'ever' starring Zoe Saldaña

Over the weekend, Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin had a family movie night. On Friday, Kristin Juszczyk dragged the San Francisco 49ers fullback to watch a famous musical film called "Center Stage." The movie was released in May 2000, starring famous Hollywood actresses Zoe Saldana and Amanda Schull.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin drags 49ers FB to ‘watch the great' musical film (Image Credit: Kristin/IG)

Kristin posted a picture of her TV playing "Center Stage" on her Instagram story. Along with the photo, Kristin dropped an eight-word message, crowning the film as one of the greatest movies ever created in the history of cinema.

"Making Kyle watch the great movie ever created," Kristin wrote.

Before enjoying a movie night with Kyle Juszczyk, the designer joined the fullback in an intense workout session. In an Instagram reel posted by Kristin, she and Kyle can be seen performing different workout drills. Initially, Kristin posted the video on her Instagram story, but later shared it as a dedicated post, with a caption that read:

"Back by popular demand… the dreaded 'come train with me today'.”

The reel also attracted a hilarious reaction from Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo.

"Every inch of my body hurts looking at this," Culpo commented.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shared her honest opinion on Olivia Culpo's motherhood 'vibe'

Kristin Juszczyk's close friend Olivia Culpo would soon be giving birth to her first child with her husband, Christian McCaffrey. On Monday, Kristin opened up about the type of parents Culpo and McCaffrey would turn out to be.

"She was just meant to be a mother. She has such a nurturing vibe to her. Christian is just going to be the best father ever, so that's a very lucky baby right there," Kristin told the publication.

It was in March earlier this year that Olivia Culpo announced her first pregnancy via a joint Instagram post with her husband, Christian McCaffrey. The couple had a Parisian-themed baby shower for Culpo at a Rhode Island venue.

Kristin Juszczyk was among the handful of guests at Culpo's baby shower. Kristin later dropped a wholesome review of her "most beautiful" experience participating in the Miss USA pageant's special day of her pregnancy.

