Kylie Kelce reveals major postpartum change she looks forward to adopting

When Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie was pregnant with their fourth daughter, Finnley, the podcaster's wardrobe choices were limited. However, one of the things that Kylie has been looking forward to adopting in her postpartum journey is exploring fashion and style trends.

In episode 20 of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on Thursday, Kylie Kelce revealed that she wants to try skinny jeans. Throughout her pregnancy, she wore "mom jeans," and while she continues to wear them, she can't wait to bring back the skinny jeans trend.

"To be clear, any jeans I put on are mom jeans," Kylie said (15:27). "I will say this: I haven’t worn skinny jeans in a minute but they’re definitely still in my closet so I’m waiting for the moment they come back. I hate to break it to you, (but) they are (coming back). I’ve seen some influencers wearing them."

Kylie also opened up about one of her bad habits that she cannot get rid of. She confessed to often finding herself comparing the childhood pictures of her daughters.

"It's almost as bad as Googling on your fourth kid, when you start scrolling back in your camera roll to see what your other children were doing at this age," Kylie said. "It's a bad idea. It's not a good idea. And I would like to stop doing it, but I can't. And I would like to stop doing it but I can't."

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie shared positive hint at possibility of 5th child

While Jason Kelce previously confessed to pumping the brakes on the family expansion after the fourth baby, his wife Kylie shared an opposite stance. Kylie Kelce made a guest appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast in April, and revealed being "OK" with having another child.

"I’ve always said I wanted four kids (and) room for, like, one pleasant surprise," Kylie said." If we had five kids, I’d be like, ‘OK, that’s enough. We need to stop.'"

Kylie's fourth pregnancy journey came with its unique challenges, some of which the podcaster previously shared with her fans. Apart from the struggles, she also had a strange experience, getting humbled by her younger daughter Bennett.

