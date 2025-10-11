"Kyren Lacy snitched on himself": Jason Whitlock reacts to "several inconsistencies" found in police report on car crash involving ex-LSU WR

Kyren Lacy is still in the investigators' minds nearly six months after his death. On Wednesday, a report was released from the Lafourche Parish district attorney's office claiming that he did not directly instigate the incident that saw the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall on December 17, 2024.

The report, which was first published by investigator Warren Callais on April 11, a day before the former LSU wideout was found dead after an apparent suicide, identified "several inconsistencies" in the Louisiana State Police's initial report that determined that his reckless driving (doing 88mph in a 40mph zone and illegally overtaking four vehicles) set off a chain reaction that led to the accident.

Among them was that one of the video cameras that was used during the investigation had its audio out of sync in a way that implied that Lacy was nearer to the scene than he really was.

In light of this, veteran sportscaster Jason Whitlock opined that Lacy might have killed himself out of fear of being charged and seeing his football career ended before prematurely:

"Kyren Lacy killed himself because he thought he MIGHT get charged with a crime from the crash he MIGHT have caused. And we're supposed to believe the police caused his suicide by investigating his behavior. Lacy's behavior post-crash is the behavior of a man who thought he MIGHT have killed another man with reckless driving. Lacy snitched on himself."

When asked for comment, the Louisiana State Police said it was sticking to its findings. Callais, Lacy's attorney Matthew Ory, and DA spokesperson David Melancon declined to comment.

Investigation into Kyren Lacy's complicity in December 2024 incident has sparked reactions from various NFL figures

Many NFL figures have shared their thoughts on whether Kyren Lacy was really culpable in the fatal crash. Ryan Clark and Scott Van Pelt initially vouched for his innocence, but both soon apologized.

Van Pelt (Wednesday on SportsCenter): “The one certainty here is that this was a senseless tragedy in December, magnified by a second life lost in April. I apologize for the incomplete reaction that aired on this show Monday night.”

Clark (Thursday on First Take): “In full transparency, I knew Kyren Lacy personally. But nothing matters to me more than the truth. I always strive to do my best to mix authenticity with the most complete and up-to-date information available. I failed to do that Monday night."

Meanwhile, former quarterback Robert Griffin III deleted a video supporting Lacy's posthumous exoneration from his social media - something Jason Whitlock managed to respond to before it happened.

Finally, current Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was Lacy's teammate at LSU, posted a simple Instagram Story reflecting on their time together.

