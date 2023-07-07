A Redditor had an interesting idea involving Jeff Van Gundy after the recent ESPN on-cam talent layoffs.

He shared a list of those affected by Disney CEO Bob Iger's directive to reduce the workforce in their conglomerate.

After this, he suggested these changes to Electronic Arts' Madden 24:

“Suzy kolbert (Kolber) doing sidelines, McShay doing pre and post-draft coverage, Hasselbeck and or Young doing updated color commentating. The game needs it, and there is open bandwidth to make it happen. But it won't because EA is EA.”

The suggestions led to these comments on the game's subreddit.

Electronic Arts must try more innovative features for Madden 24. Otherwise, as YouTuber Flight White revealed, they risk losing the right to produce the NFL-sanctioned game.

However, there have been complaints about the game before its official release, including the "lifeless" commentary from Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis.

Despite these views, EA tried to enhance the game by offering crossplay, allowing gamers with different consoles to enjoy the exact match. It also improved the FIELDSENSE Hit Everything feature from Madden 23.

But it would be odd to hear Jeff Van Gundy in an NFL commentary because he is widely associated with the National Basketball Association. He started as a guest analyst for ESPN's coverage of a 2007 game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns.

Since then, Van Gundy has been a regular ESPN NBA broadcast panel member. He has established an iconic and entertaining chemistry with play-by-play announcer Mike Breen and former NBA player Mark Jackson.

He became a fan favorite for his witty observations that sometimes go beyond basketball. That trait should make him a bizarre yet engaging choice for Madden 24.

Before joining the ESPN panel, Jeff Van Gundy became a New York Knicks assistant coach from 1986 to 1996. He took over the squad in 1996 and stayed on the job until 2001.

Two years later, he became the Houston Rockets' head coach. His tenure with the Rockets ended in 2007, and he has never had a coaching job.

Who else did ESPN let go aside from Jeff Van Gundy?

Other than Jeff Van Gundy, ESPN released several household names, particularly in their NFL coverage. Suzy Kolber got a pink slip after nearly three decades at the sports network. Throughout her stint, she was part of football programs like College GameDay, Monday Night Football, and Monday Night Countdown.

ESPN's NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay was also released. He has covered the draft for the network since 2006 and was part of the main panel in 2021.

Finally, ESPN also fired Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young. He first appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown in 2000. The three-time Super Bowl champion then transferred to Monday Night Countdown.

