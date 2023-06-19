Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch cannot comprehend Daniel Ricciardo's Shoey or drinking beverages, typically victory champagne, from a shoe.

Lynch asked the former Formula One racer during the alternate telecast of the Canadian Grand Prix:

"You had the shoey?"

The Italian-Australian racing driver responded:

"Only if I'm on the podium. I only do it for a good reason."

If that's true, Ricciardo has done many shoeys in eleven years as a Formula One driver. He has eight victories and 32 podium finishes for Red Bull Racing, Renault, and McLaren.

His last victory came in the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. Ricciardo also raced for HRT and Scuderia Toro Rosso.

Meanwhile, the five-time Pro Bowler reacted to Ricciardo's admission:

"Nah. Hell no. What's wrong with the bottle?"

Laughter ensued among Ricciardo, Marshawn Lynch, and actor/comedian Will Arnett after that comment.

The one-time Super Bowl champion added:

"Look, I'm a straight-from-the-bottle type of guy. You see what I'm talking about. The shoe? That just might be a little extreme. Shoey-filled shoes, anything, like if it's straight raw, I can't. That's a little extreme, I'm telling you."

Arnett chimed in:

"That's a setup. Because I already knew how Marshawn felt about shoey. I've talked about it before in the past. He does not like it."

Ricciardo and Arnett hosted the first of three Formula One alternate broadcasts for ESPN. The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett will return during the United States Grand Prix on October 22 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18.

ESPN produces the program in collaboration with Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions. The Manning brothers started the so-called Manningcast, an alternate version of Monday Night Football, in 2021.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo returned to Red Bull Racing this year in a supporting role. There's no word yet if he will return to the tracks as a race driver.

Marshawn Lynch never left the limelight after his NFL career

"Beast Mode" continues to devour projects and business interests after his playing days. He has ventured into the cannabis industry and invested in sports teams and entities like the USL's Oakland Roots and the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

He also invested in the Professional Fighters League, and the hologram startup PORTL Inc. Marshawn Lynch also owns a part of the Indoor Football League's Oakland Panthers and Fan Controlled Football's Beasts.

The two-time All-Pro with a $35 million net worth is all over the media, from baking shows to Formula One alternate broadcasts.

He is also in the Fox reality program Stars on Mars with Lance Armstrong and Richard Sherman. He wrestled Ronda Rousey in the show, with the winner becoming the show's base commander.

Marshawn Lynch recently starred in Bottoms, initially released at the South by Southwest Festival last March. Moviegoers in the United States will see his comedic chops when the film is commercially released in August.

