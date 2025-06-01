Micah Parsons sends 2-word message as Dak Prescott announces birth of baby No. 2 with fiancée Sarah Jane

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane revealed that they welcomed their second daughter Aurora Rayne on Saturday. The quarterback posted that their baby was born on May 22.

Prescott received good wishes from fans and teammates, including Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons. Parsons shared Prescott's post on his Instagram story, along with a two-word message for the quarterback.

"Congrats QB1! @_4dak," Parsons wrote.

Micah Parsons sends 2-word message to Dak Prescott (image credit: instagram/_micahparsons11)

Jane also shared an Instagram post, breaking the news to her fans. Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager's wife Madisyn congratulated Prescott and his fiancée.

"Superstar mama!!!! Congrats y’all she’s beautiful," Madisyn wrote.

Jane's post included details about the birth of baby Aurora, and featured multiple pictures of her newborn with herself and Prescott. After welcoming their second daughter, Prescott is looking forward to having a son, according to Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr.

Sarah Jane expressed love for husband Dak Prescott following 2nd daughter's birth

Dak Prescott broke the news of his second daughter's birth through an Instagram post, with an adorable snap of his fiancée Sarah Jane, posing with their two daughters. In the caption, the Cowboys quarterback expressed his love for Jane and their family.

"Thank You God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great. I love you @sarahjane and the Family we’ve created," Prescott wrote on Saturday.

The quarterback's post received a sweet reply from his fiancée, who expressed her love for him.

"I love you and our sweet girls more than anything!" Jane commented.

Before revealing his second daughter's birth, Prescott treated his fiancée with a wholesome Mother's Day celebration. Jane later shared a rare glimpse into the celebrations with daughter MJ Rose on Instagram, which came almost a week before she gave birth to Aurora.

