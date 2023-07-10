Michael Rubin's epic 4th of July weekend party in the Hamptons was attended by some of the biggest names in sports and Hollywood. Although 400 invitations were sent out, it appears that Dave Portnoy's invitation was lost in the mail. Or was it?

The Barstool Sports founder, who typically spends a lot of time in the summer in the Hamptons, wasn't on the guest list. According to the Fanatics CEO, he had a good reason for not including Portnoy.

On last week's episode of the "Pardon My Take" podcast, hosted by Barstool Sports' "Big Cat," Rubin said that it was because of a request by Portnoy last year.

Rubin told Big Cat that everyone is allowed to bring one guest. He said that last year, Dave Portnoy called and asked him if he could bring three additional guests, bringing his group to a total of four people.

Rubin said that he invites 400 people to the party and typically about 350 people attend, so there isn't much wiggle room with additional guests being added.

Big Cat: "So, your parties are legendary. The one, July 4th in Hamptons, legendary. What's the policy on like, extra plus twos?"

Michael Rubin: "So, let's address this, ask me the question you want to ask me."

BC: "So, Dave was trying to go to your party, he got invited to your party. I think the story is, his girlfriend, Savannah, so Dave and Savannah, Savannah's sister and her boyfriend. They wanted two more tickets so that they could all go. And, you said absolutely not Dave and spit in his face."

MR: "That's close, so let me say. Let me give you the real story. So, first let me start with saying I love Dave. All love for Dave. He was a dumb***, ok? He was a dumb***. That party had 350 people to come, Dave was lucky to be invited."

The Fanatics CEO then went on to say that his daughter showed him a clip of Dave Portnoy saying that he was 'dead to him' for not allowing extra guests. The Fanatics CEO then told Big Cat that Portnoy wasn't invited to the party this year. He then said that he doesn't plan on inviting him again.

The epic, mega bash is held every year in the Hamptons. Every guest is asked to wear all white.

This year's party was attended by Tom Brady, James Harden, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian and so many more.

What is Michael Rubin's net worth?

Michael Rubin is well-known for being the CEO of the sports apparel powerhouse, Fanatics. Before he owned Fanatics, he was the founder of GSI Commerce a logistics and apparel company. In 2011, he sold the company to eBay for $2.4 billion.

As of early July 2023, his net worth is currently estimated at $11.38 billion.

Michael Rubin @michaelrubin A literal movie - white party 2023 recap A literal movie - white party 2023 recap https://t.co/1D3vlpCNBq

As the CEO of Fanatics, he established contracts with 300 professional sports teams and leagues. As of July 2023, he was 151st on Forbes' list of billionaires.

