“You have to overcome what you don’t have” - NFL analyst is holding Dak Prescott accountable for Cowboys' success 

Dak Prescott is one of the most handsomely paid players in the NFL. The 2016 draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys has evolved into a phenomenal leader and talent. However, he's yet to lead the Cowboys to much postseason success.

Prescott will be under more pressure than ever in 2022. The Cowboys lost Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, and many key players from last year's 12-5 team.

Since the Philadelphia Eagles traded for A.J. Brown, the expectations on Prescott are amplified to compete in the NFC East.

ESPN analyst Marcus Spears is at the forefront of holding high expectations for Prescott. On Friday's episode of First Take, Spears said Prescott's contract makes him the primary recipient of responsibility. Spears said:

“Ultimately, this comes back to Dak Prescott. And this year, in particular, I am going to hold. Y’all know how much I love Dak Prescott, but Dak Prescott’s gotta be held accountable this year, in particular. Because you have to reach a point now where you got your contract, you have to overcome what you don't have. That's the expectation."

Spears furthered his analysis by saying he gave Prescott a pass last season due to an injured ankle. However, since he's fully healthy now, it's up to him to lead his team past its personnel hurdle. Spears said:

"I gave you a year because of your ankle and you coming back off of missing the entire football season. But this particular year because he said, ‘I feel great. The offseason is going well. I'm available.’ Dak Prescott has to overcome whatever the Dallas Cowboys lack personnel-wise, based on who he is, and who he should be in the NFC East.”

Dak Prescott will have to live up to his $160 million contract

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

With Cooper gone and Ezekiel Elliot another year older, Spears is correct to say Prescott must take accountability for his team's success. Prescott's contract signifies the Cowboys view him on the same plane as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter

@ESPNStatsInfo Most guaranteed money on a single contract in NFL history:Deshaun Watson $230 millionAaron Rodgers: $150.7 millionJosh Allen: $150 millionPatrick Mahomes: $141.5 millionDak Prescott: $126 million Most guaranteed money on a single contract in NFL history: Deshaun Watson $230 million Aaron Rodgers: $150.7 millionJosh Allen: $150 millionPatrick Mahomes: $141.5 millionDak Prescott: $126 million@ESPNStatsInfo

Prescott won't be able to count on going 6-0 against the NFC East again in 2022 as he did in 2021.

The Eagles are a better team with A.J. Brown and first-round pick Jordan Davis. The Washington Commanders added Carson Wentz and will be healthy on defense after injuries devastated them in 2021.

Finally, the New York Giants have had a phenomenal draft thus far, taking two blue-chips in Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Uh-oh. Eagles trade for AJ Brown to pair with DeVonta Smith. It's starting to feel like the Eagles are a little better than the Cowboys. Uh-oh. Eagles trade for AJ Brown to pair with DeVonta Smith. It's starting to feel like the Eagles are a little better than the Cowboys.

Prescott has put up superstar numbers, but his career truly began turning around after the team acquired Cooper from the Las Vegas Raiders. Without Cooper, we'll have to see if the two-time Pro Bowler can replicate that same success with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup leading the charge.

