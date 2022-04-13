“They’re gonna go in as the favorites to go to the Super Bowl” - NFL analyst rates Bills higher than other AFC teams

The Buffalo Bills experienced gut-wrenching heartbreak last postseason after losing an instant classic to the Kansas City Chiefs. But the Bills have done an excellent job at bringing back the majority of their roster and adding some players like Von Miller and Jamison Crowder.

Entering the 2022 season, the AFC is jam-packed with Super Bowl contenders. But in the eyes of ESPN analyst Marcus Spears, the Bills are the team to beat. He affirmed his belief in Josh Allen being a top-five quarterback, saying:

“Absolutely, absolutely he is. Because if he was available, they would have teams giving up three-four first-round picks to get him. And based on what he did last year, look. We just coming off that game against the Kansas City Chiefs. And obviously, Mahomes and the Chiefs came out with the victory. But we all know Josh Allen played well enough to win the game. Everybody's confident."

Whether or not Allen is a top-five quarterback has been a hotly discussed topic since the playoffs concluded. Despite throwing for two of the most impressive playoff games in NFL history, some analysts have hesitated to name Allen a top-five signal-caller.

On First Take, Sam Acho had a top 5 QBs list that excluded Mahomes (Allen, Herbert, Stafford, Rodgers, and Burrow)



But Spears' belief in Allen extends to the entire team. Spears named Buffalo as the conference's best team, saying:

"I believe that the Bills are gonna go in as the favorites to go to the Super Bowl out of the AFC this year. Even though we're gonna talk about the AFC West and all of those things. I believe the Bills are, right now, sitting at number one in that conference."

Spears concluded by talking about the characteristics that make Allen one of the most lethal and complete quarterbacks in the NFL. Between his legs, arm talent, and athleticism, Spears begged his ESPN co-hosts not to disagree with him. He said:

"And it has everything to do with Josh Allen. And people got to remember this, too. Josh Allen has a great arm. He could put the ball wherever it needs to go. But they forget about the athleticism. They forget about his legs. And that's a part of his game, too. That is up there with every quarterback that you consider dual-threat or mobile. Because we've seen him take over games using his legs. Josh Allen is a top-five quarterback. And I pray to God Keyshawn Johnson and Stephen A. Smith don't come on this day on TV and say he's not.”

Buffalo Bills have had one of the NFL's best offseasons

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

It's hard to find many arguments with Spears' take as to why Buffalo should be the favorites in the AFC. The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill away this offseason. In a stacked AFC West, they must prove themselves all over again.

Buffalo's offseason moves, such as bringing in Miller and other veteran talents, will only bolster their roster, which was one of the NFL's best in 2021. By signing star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a long-term deal, the morale inside the organization is through the roof.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Another mega deal: Bills reached agreement with WR Stefon Diggs on a 4-year, $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal ties Diggs to Buffalo for six more years, at $124.1M, with the intent from both sides to have him retire in Buffalo. Another mega deal: Bills reached agreement with WR Stefon Diggs on a 4-year, $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal ties Diggs to Buffalo for six more years, at $124.1M, with the intent from both sides to have him retire in Buffalo. https://t.co/ptSQ3eE54D

The primary question Buffalo will have to answer is how the loss of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll impacts the offense. Ken Dorsey Jr. has big shoes to fill as the man calling the plays to Allen.

But with the team possessing a more well-rounded roster, the margin for error is slightly bigger. We could see the Bills as the last team standing when it's all said and done next February.

